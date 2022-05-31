RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Rocket strike in Sloviansk | Mayor says half of Sievierodonetsk seized by Russian forces | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CiscoSys 19 46.74 44.15 46.25 +1.38 + 3.1
2AppleIncs 33 128.72 117.57 121.42 +.16 + .1
3Intel 12 63.14 57.91 60.74 .04 .1
4Microsoft 37 237.47 224.26 231.60 .78 .3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Microsoft 37 237.47 224.26 231.60 .78 .3
2Intel 12 63.14 57.91 60.74 .04 .1
3AppleIncs 33 128.72 117.57 121.42 +.16 + .1
4CiscoSys 19 46.74 44.15 46.25 +1.38 + 3.1
—————————

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up