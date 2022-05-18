What are the best metro areas for families? Moving to a new part of the country can be a daunting…

Moving to a new part of the country can be a daunting task, especially if you’re moving your entire family. To help you find the right metro area for raising your kids, we started with the Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings for 2022-2023, then weighted affordability, quality of life and job market equally. These scores combine to make the Best Places to Live for Families, taking into consideration not only the cost of living and average annual salary, but also the quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, the area’s overall well-being and access to top-notch health care.

25. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2022-2023: 35

Metro Population: 574,691

Metro Size: 1,621.8 square miles

Median Home Price: $298,830

Average Annual Salary: $52,700

The capital of Pennsylvania is much smaller than major Keystone State metro areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but its affordability and quality of life help to make it one of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the U.S. Harrisburg area residents spend just 22.01% of the local median household income on housing costs, including mortgage payments, rent, property taxes and utilities.

24. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Best Places 2022-2023: 48

Metro Population: 409,419

Metro Size: 992.9 square miles

Median Home Price: $155,300

Average Annual Salary: $48,060

Fort Wayne ranks 12th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its proximity to quality health care, based on data from the U.S. News Best Hospitals ranking. It also has the 23rd-shortest commute of the metro areas on the Best Places to Live list, with an average morning commute of just 21.8 minutes.

23. Syracuse, New York

Best Places 2022-2023: 38

Metro Population: 650,211

Metro Size: 2,384.9 square miles

Median Home Price: $194,758

Average Annual Salary: $54,890

Families looking to put down roots in upstate New York have a couple options on this list. Syracuse residents spend 21.82% of the median household income to cover housing costs, which makes the metro area one of the more affordable options in the Northeast. With an average morning commute of just 21.3 minutes, working parents also get to spend a bit more time at home than those in many other parts of the country.

22. Pittsburgh

Best Places 2022-2023: 26

Metro Population: 2,324,447

Metro Size: 5,282.9 square miles

Median Home Price: $222,479

Average Annual Salary: $54,300

At No. 26 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Pittsburgh is another metro area that is particularly attractive for families because of the low cost of living — residents need just 20.4% of the median household income for housing. Additionally, Pittsburgh’s rates of property crime, violent crime and murder are low — ranking No. 30 out of the 150 places on the list in that category.

21. Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline-Rock Island, Illinois (Quad Cities)

Best Places 2022-2023: 53

Metro Population: 380,274

Metro Size: 2,269.9 square miles

Median Home Value*: $155,551

Average Annual Salary: $50,160

This metro area straddling the state line between Iowa and Illinois — with the Mississippi River in between — offers affordability, access to quality health care and a short average commute. The Quad Cities metro area ranks 26th for its proximity to ranked health care facilities in Best Hospitals and second for its average morning commute of just 20 minutes.

(*The median home price was unavailable, so median home value is provided.)

20. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2022-2023: 4

Metro Population: 324,682

Metro Size: 726.4 square miles

Median Home Price: $528,833

Average Annual Salary: $70,450

Taking the No. 4 spot in the overall Best Places to Live ranking, Boulder is the 20th-best place to live for families in 2022-2023. Many residents of the Boulder area are employed in the aerospace and bioscience fields, contributing to a high average salary of $70,450. Boulder ranks second for college readiness among high school students, based on data from the U.S. News Best High Schools ranking. Boulder ranks ninth out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index.

19. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Best Places 2022-2023: 34

Metro Population: 514,273

Metro Size: 1,469.9 square miles

Median Home Value*: $257,454

Average Annual Salary: $48,150

Requiring just 21.98% of the area’s median household income to cover the cost of living, Lexington-Fayette is the 34th-most affordable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. High school students also benefit from being within the top 50 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list for college readiness.

(*The median home price was unavailable, so median home value is provided.)

18. Salt Lake City

Best Places 2022-2023: 23

Metro Population: 2,522,032

Metro Size: 7,684 square miles

Median Home Price: $552,793

Average Annual Salary: $52,094

Salt Lake City is known as a family-friendly metro area, and the median age of just 30.7 years shows how large of a role children and young people play in the makeup of the area. Additionally, Salt Lake City residents benefit from an average commute of just 22.8 minutes, much shorter than the national average of 26.9 minutes.

17. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2022-2023: 6

Metro Population: 1,999,253

Metro Size: 4,660.9 square miles

Median Home Price: $436,760

Average Annual Salary: $59,174

Families living in the Raleigh and Durham metro area benefit from a high average annual salary of $59,174. The average morning commute time in the Raleigh and Durham area is 26.2 minutes. Residents can expect to spend 23.14% of the area’s median annual household income on housing expenses — higher than some metro areas on this list but still much less than other parts of the country.

16. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2022-2023: 8

Metro Population: 536,314

Metro Size: 2,081.4 square miles

Median Home Price: $310,300

Average Annual Salary: $55,790

In the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, which surveys residents in metro areas across the U.S. about their sense of security, overall happiness and community pride, Portland ranked 27th out of the 150 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list. Portland also has consistently low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, Portland’s average annual salary is just shy of the national average at $55,790.

15. Peoria, Illinois

Best Places 2022-2023: 50

Metro Population: 403,747

Metro Size: 3,333.3 square miles

Median Home Price: $126,000

Average Annual Salary: $54,330

Located in the center of the state along the Illinois River, Peoria may be on your radar more if you’re looking for a small Midwestern metro area to work in health care, agricultural tech or manufacturing. A big plus to living in Peoria is the low cost of living: Peoria is the ninth-most affordable place to live out of the 150 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list.

14. Cincinnati

Best Places 2022-2023: 41

Metro Population: 2,214,265

Metro Size: 4,546.4 square miles

Median Home Price: $345,739

Average Annual Salary: $53,650

The cost of living in Cincinnati requires just 21.61% of the median annual household income, which helps families and individuals keep more money for basic needs and discretionary spending. Looking at quality of life data, Cincinnati scores best for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, according to FBI data. In fact, Cincinnati ranks above 104 other metro areas on the Best Places to Live list in this category.

13. Albany, New York

Best Places 2022-2023: 21

Metro Population: 880,766

Metro Size: 2,811.7 square miles

Median Home Price: $287,608

Average Annual Salary: $58,880

Albany’s average annual salary, at $58,880, is more than $2,000 above the national average. Albany also scores well for low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, according to FBI data, and air quality. Albany’s score in the Air Quality Index from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency measures the amount of pollutants in the air that could cause harm to the general population. Albany ranks No. 24 out of the 150 places on the list for air quality.

12. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2022-2023: 19

Metro Population: 6,250,309

Metro Size: 6,567.7 square miles

Median Home Price: $535,038

Average Annual Salary: $77,210

As the largest metro area on this list, the District of Columbia offers high-quality high school options — the metro areas ranks No. 15 in college readiness based on Best High Schools data. Plus, the plethora of federal government and government contractor jobs, in addition to a growing tech industry in the area, lead to a high average annual salary of $77,210. Naturally, the trade-off comes in the form of a long commute, as residents should expect to spend, on average, 34.8 minutes traveling between home and work.

11. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Best Places 2022-2023: 16

Metro Population: 1,069,696

Metro Size: 2,689.1 square miles

Median Home Price: $366,979

Average Annual Salary: $49,700

Grand Rapids residents spend just 20.71% of the area’s median annual household income on housing. Additionally, Grand Rapids ranks 18th for quality of life on the overall Best Places to Live list — in part for its low crime, college readiness score among high school students and average morning commute of just 21.8 minutes.

10. Minneapolis-St. Paul

Best Places 2022-2023: 27

Metro Population: 3,605,450

Metro Size: 7,047.7 square miles

Median Home Price: $237,367

Average Annual Salary: $62,560

Families considering a move to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area can expect to find many quality high school options and a low cost of living. Residents spend 22.77% of the median annual household income on housing costs. Additionally, the average annual salary is high at $62,560. Minneapolis-St. Paul high school students rank 33rd among those in the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for college readiness.

9. Omaha, Nebraska

Best Places 2022-2023: 29

Metro Population: 940,163

Metro Size: 4,346.3 square miles

Median Home Price: $330,044

Average Annual Salary: $53,050

With a short average commute of 20.7 minutes and a cost of living requiring just 21.78% of the area’s median annual household income, Omaha parents spend little time getting to work and keep more of the money they earn for their family. The average annual salary, at $53,050, is below the national average of $56,310, however.

8. Lincoln, Nebraska

Best Places 2022-2023: 28

Metro Population: 333,193

Metro Size: 1,409 square miles

Median Home Price: $192,000

Average Annual Salary: $50,240

The capital of Nebraska takes the No. 8 spot with a cost of living that requires just 21.84% of the area’s median annual household income. Lincoln also ranks 38th out of the 150 metro areas on the list in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index for overall happiness among residents. One contributing factor to that happiness may be the fact that the average morning commute is the shortest on the list at just 19.4 minutes.

7. Madison, Wisconsin

Best Places 2022-2023: 17

Metro Population: 660,212

Metro Size: 3,308.8 square miles

Median Home Price: $390,950

Average Annual Salary: $57,680

Madison residents spend a bit more on housing than other metro areas on the list, but the benefits may outweigh the cost. Low crime rates compared to the national average, high scores among high school students showing college readiness and an average morning commute of just 22 minutes make many families happy to call Madison home. Plus, the average annual salary is slightly above the national average at $57,680.

6. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Best Places 2022-2023: 11

Metro Population: 368,385

Metro Size: 706 square miles

Median Home Price: $270,567

Average Annual Salary: $59,200

Ann Arbor takes the No. 5 spot out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for proximity to quality health care. College readiness among Ann Arbor’s high school students is fifth out of the 150 metro areas on the list as well. Ann Arbor is also a spot to consider for those whose kids have left the nest, as it ranks No. 9 on the Best Places to Retire list.

5. Des Moines, Iowa

Best Places 2022-2023: 14

Metro Population: 690,585

Metro Size: 3,612.4 square miles

Median Home Price: $314,711

Average Annual Salary: $55,660

Ranking No. 14 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Des Moines is the fifth-best place to live for families in 2022-2023. The low cost of living in this Midwestern metro area ensures just 21.03% of the median household income is required for housing needs. While college readiness is a weak spot for the metro area, ranking 112th out of 150 in that category, a relatively strong job market and a short average commute lead to Des Moines taking the fifth spot.

4. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Best Places 2022-2023: 7

Metro Population: 526,101

Metro Size: 2,623.4 square miles

Median Home Price: $203,150

Average Annual Salary: $50,470

A low cost of living is easy to find in this northwest Arkansas metro area. With residents spending just 20.56% of the area’s median household income on housing, Fayetteville is the eighth-most affordable place to live out of the 150 metro areas in the Best Places to Live ranking. Another bonus: More spare time can be spent at home before and after work, as the average commute is just 20.6 minutes.

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Best Places 2022-2023: 3

Metro Population: 320,827

Metro Size: 1,870 square miles

Median Home Price: $181,700

Average Annual Salary: $50,020

In Green Bay, families are able to save more money for other needs, as the cost of living requires just 20.03% of the area’s median household income. The Wisconsin metro area also ranks No. 18 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder. On top of that, the average morning commute is just 20.1 minutes.

2. San Jose, California

Best Places 2022-2023: 5

Metro Population: 1,985,926

Metro Size: 2,679.7 square miles

Median Home Price: $1,455,741

Average Annual Salary: $93,450

If quality education is a priority, you can’t go wrong living in the San Jose metro area, which ranks No. 1 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for college readiness among high school students. However, the good schools come at a cost, with residents spending a larger share of the median annual household income on the cost of living. Plus, the median home price is nearly $1.5 million.

1. Huntsville, Alabama

Best Places 2022-2023: 1

Metro Population: 464,607

Metro Size: 1,361.6 square miles

Median Home Price: $192,667

Average Annual Salary: $58,730

Not only is Huntsville’s median annual salary, at $58,730, above the national average of $56,310, but residents spend just 20.12% of the median annual household income on the cost of living — making it the third-most affordable metro area out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Huntsville also ranks No. 16 out of the 150 metro areas on the list for air quality, meaning residents are less likely to endure days where pollutants in the air make for unsafe conditions.

