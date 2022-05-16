CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1234¼
|1247½
|1222¼
|1247½
|+70
|Sep
|1230¾
|1251
|1224¼
|1251
|+70
|Dec
|1230½
|1255
|1227¼
|1252
|+67
|Mar
|1222¾
|1252½
|1220
|1242¼
|+59¾
|May
|1230¼
|1231
|1190
|1207¼
|+46¼
|Jul
|1116¾
|1153¼
|1115
|1119
|+20¼
|Sep
|1089½
|1116
|1084¼
|1093
|+14½
|Dec
|1100
|1109½
|1073
|1079¾
|+8
|Jul
|990
|990
|977
|981
|+2½
|Est. sales 113,269.
|Fri.’s sales 73,203
|Fri.’s open int 315,579,
|up 2,124
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|795
|807¼
|792¾
|805¼
|+24
|Sep
|769
|777½
|766¼
|773¾
|+16¼
|Dec
|760
|766¼
|755¾
|762¾
|+14
|Mar
|762½
|768½
|758¾
|765
|+13¼
|May
|760¼
|766¼
|756¾
|763¼
|+13½
|Jul
|749
|758
|748½
|755½
|+13½
|Sep
|675
|686¼
|675
|683¾
|+9¼
|Dec
|649¾
|656½
|644
|653
|+7½
|Mar
|656¼
|660½
|650¼
|660½
|+9¼
|Jul
|651¼
|651¼
|651¼
|651¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|571½
|580¾
|571½
|580¾
|+10¼
|Dec
|545
|545
|545
|545
|—
|½
|Est. sales 238,367.
|Fri.’s sales 259,604
|Fri.’s open int 1,537,631,
|up 11,424
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|622¼
|649½
|622¼
|638½
|+20¾
|Sep
|587
|609¼
|586½
|600
|+14
|Dec
|585
|603¾
|585
|596
|+11½
|Mar
|591
|591
|590
|590
|+4½
|Est. sales 290.
|Fri.’s sales 144
|Fri.’s open int 2,997,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1657½
|1668
|1650¼
|1653¼
|+6¾
|Aug
|1605½
|1618
|1600¾
|1604¼
|+8¾
|Sep
|1543½
|1555½
|1538
|1544
|+10¾
|Nov
|1509¼
|1519¼
|1500½
|1509¾
|+11½
|Jan
|1508
|1520¼
|1502
|1510½
|+11
|Mar
|1498¼
|1502
|1486¾
|1494¼
|+10¼
|May
|1486
|1499
|1483¼
|1490¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|1485
|1492¼
|1480
|1487
|+10½
|Aug
|1470¾
|1470¾
|1470¾
|1470¾
|+12¾
|Sep
|1429¼
|1429¼
|1416¾
|1419½
|+1½
|Nov
|1389¼
|1391¾
|1379
|1380¼
|+3½
|Jan
|1385¼
|1394
|1385¼
|1394
|+14¾
|May
|1377¼
|1377¼
|1377¼
|1377¼
|+8½
|Jul
|1377
|1377
|1377
|1377
|+13¼
|Est. sales 97,671.
|Fri.’s sales 152,829
|Fri.’s open int 700,122,
|up 4,215
