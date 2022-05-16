RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1234¼ 1247½ 1222¼ 1247½ +70
Sep 1230¾ 1251 1224¼ 1251 +70
Dec 1230½ 1255 1227¼ 1252 +67
Mar 1222¾ 1252½ 1220 1242¼ +59¾
May 1230¼ 1231 1190 1207¼ +46¼
Jul 1116¾ 1153¼ 1115 1119 +20¼
Sep 1089½ 1116 1084¼ 1093 +14½
Dec 1100 1109½ 1073 1079¾ +8
Jul 990 990 977 981 +2½
Est. sales 113,269. Fri.’s sales 73,203
Fri.’s open int 315,579, up 2,124
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 795 807¼ 792¾ 805¼ +24
Sep 769 777½ 766¼ 773¾ +16¼
Dec 760 766¼ 755¾ 762¾ +14
Mar 762½ 768½ 758¾ 765 +13¼
May 760¼ 766¼ 756¾ 763¼ +13½
Jul 749 758 748½ 755½ +13½
Sep 675 686¼ 675 683¾ +9¼
Dec 649¾ 656½ 644 653 +7½
Mar 656¼ 660½ 650¼ 660½ +9¼
Jul 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ +3¼
Dec 571½ 580¾ 571½ 580¾ +10¼
Dec 545 545 545 545 ½
Est. sales 238,367. Fri.’s sales 259,604
Fri.’s open int 1,537,631, up 11,424
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 622¼ 649½ 622¼ 638½ +20¾
Sep 587 609¼ 586½ 600 +14
Dec 585 603¾ 585 596 +11½
Mar 591 591 590 590 +4½
Est. sales 290. Fri.’s sales 144
Fri.’s open int 2,997, up 1
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1657½ 1668 1650¼ 1653¼ +6¾
Aug 1605½ 1618 1600¾ 1604¼ +8¾
Sep 1543½ 1555½ 1538 1544 +10¾
Nov 1509¼ 1519¼ 1500½ 1509¾ +11½
Jan 1508 1520¼ 1502 1510½ +11
Mar 1498¼ 1502 1486¾ 1494¼ +10¼
May 1486 1499 1483¼ 1490¼ +10¼
Jul 1485 1492¼ 1480 1487 +10½
Aug 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ +12¾
Sep 1429¼ 1429¼ 1416¾ 1419½ +1½
Nov 1389¼ 1391¾ 1379 1380¼ +3½
Jan 1385¼ 1394 1385¼ 1394 +14¾
May 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ +8½
Jul 1377 1377 1377 1377 +13¼
Est. sales 97,671. Fri.’s sales 152,829
Fri.’s open int 700,122, up 4,215

