CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1234¼ 1247½ 1222¼ 1247½ +70 Sep 1230¾ 1251 1224¼ 1251 +70 Dec 1230½ 1255 1227¼ 1252 +67 Mar 1222¾ 1252½ 1220 1242¼ +59¾ May 1230¼ 1231 1190 1207¼ +46¼ Jul 1116¾ 1153¼ 1115 1119 +20¼ Sep 1089½ 1116 1084¼ 1093 +14½ Dec 1100 1109½ 1073 1079¾ +8 Jul 990 990 977 981 +2½ Est. sales 113,269. Fri.’s sales 73,203 Fri.’s open int 315,579, up 2,124 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 795 807¼ 792¾ 805¼ +24 Sep 769 777½ 766¼ 773¾ +16¼ Dec 760 766¼ 755¾ 762¾ +14 Mar 762½ 768½ 758¾ 765 +13¼ May 760¼ 766¼ 756¾ 763¼ +13½ Jul 749 758 748½ 755½ +13½ Sep 675 686¼ 675 683¾ +9¼ Dec 649¾ 656½ 644 653 +7½ Mar 656¼ 660½ 650¼ 660½ +9¼ Jul 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ +3¼ Dec 571½ 580¾ 571½ 580¾ +10¼ Dec 545 545 545 545 — ½ Est. sales 238,367. Fri.’s sales 259,604 Fri.’s open int 1,537,631, up 11,424 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 622¼ 649½ 622¼ 638½ +20¾ Sep 587 609¼ 586½ 600 +14 Dec 585 603¾ 585 596 +11½ Mar 591 591 590 590 +4½ Est. sales 290. Fri.’s sales 144 Fri.’s open int 2,997, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1657½ 1668 1650¼ 1653¼ +6¾ Aug 1605½ 1618 1600¾ 1604¼ +8¾ Sep 1543½ 1555½ 1538 1544 +10¾ Nov 1509¼ 1519¼ 1500½ 1509¾ +11½ Jan 1508 1520¼ 1502 1510½ +11 Mar 1498¼ 1502 1486¾ 1494¼ +10¼ May 1486 1499 1483¼ 1490¼ +10¼ Jul 1485 1492¼ 1480 1487 +10½ Aug 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ +12¾ Sep 1429¼ 1429¼ 1416¾ 1419½ +1½ Nov 1389¼ 1391¾ 1379 1380¼ +3½ Jan 1385¼ 1394 1385¼ 1394 +14¾ May 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ +8½ Jul 1377 1377 1377 1377 +13¼ Est. sales 97,671. Fri.’s sales 152,829 Fri.’s open int 700,122, up 4,215

