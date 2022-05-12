CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1107¾ 1128¾ 1103¼ 1127¼
|+18½
|Jul
|1113
|1170¼ 1102¾ 1169¼
|+56¼
|Sep
|1117
|1172¾ 1107½ 1172¼
|+55
|Dec
|1124
|1176½ 1113
|1175½
|+53
|Mar
|1121¾ 1176¼ 1115½ 1176¼
|+52
|May
|1115½ 1158½ 1104¼ 1158½
|+46½
|Jul
|1053
|1092½ 1042¼ 1091½
|+38¼
|Sep
|1039¼ 1074¼ 1030½ 1074¼
|+34
|Dec
|1035
|1074¼ 1029½ 1074¼
|+35
|Mar
|1020
|1042¼ 1020
|1042
|+13½
|Jul
|945½
|952½
|945½
|952½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 67,688.
|Wed.’s sales 61,581
|Wed.’s open int 307,267
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|802½
|814
|798¾
|811¼
|+9
|Jul
|788½
|800¾
|782¾
|793
|+4½
|Sep
|752¼
|768½
|749½
|763
|+11
|Dec
|735½
|755½
|734½
|752
|+16¼
|Mar
|738¾
|758¼
|738¼
|755¼
|+15¾
|May
|738¼
|757½
|737¾
|754¾
|+15¾
|Jul
|733¾
|750¾
|732¼
|749
|+15
|Sep
|672½
|682¾
|669¾
|682¼
|+10¼
|Dec
|645¾
|655¼
|641¾
|652¾
|+6½
|Mar
|651½
|660¾
|648
|657¼
|+5
|Dec
|567¾
|578
|567¾
|577
|+3¼
|Dec
|544
|550
|540¼
|550
|+1
|Est. sales 255,568.
|Wed.’s sales 232,735
|Wed.’s open int 1,515,864,
|up 5,081
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|605¼
|626½
|602¼
|621
|+17¾
|Sep
|566½
|585
|563
|585
|+23¼
|Dec
|565
|583½
|565
|583½
|+22
|Est. sales 232.
|Wed.’s sales 237
|Wed.’s open int 3,057,
|up 19
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1641½ 1664¼ 1635½ 1659½
|+9¼
|Jul
|1607½ 1627¼ 1590¼ 1610½
|+3¾
|Aug
|1560½ 1580
|1547¼ 1566½
|+4¼
|Sep
|1502
|1520¼ 1490½ 1508½
|+4¾
|Nov
|1470¾ 1489
|1457¾ 1478
|+5¾
|Jan
|1474¾ 1490
|1460½ 1480¾
|+6
|Mar
|1463
|1473¾ 1449¼ 1467½
|+4¾
|May
|1462½ 1470¼ 1447¾ 1464
|+4
|Jul
|1457¾ 1467¼ 1445½ 1462¼
|+4½
|Aug
|1432½ 1448
|1432½ 1446½
|+3¾
|Sep
|1397½ 1397¾ 1397½ 1397¾
|—6½
|Nov
|1371¼ 1379½ 1364¼ 1373¼
|—2½
|Nov
|1309¾ 1318¾ 1308¼ 1318¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 144,067.
|Wed.’s sales 125,587
|Wed.’s open int 702,180,
|up 7,726
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.