Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1107¾ 1128¾ 1103¼ 1127¼ +18½
Jul 1113 1170¼ 1102¾ 1169¼ +56¼
Sep 1117 1172¾ 1107½ 1172¼ +55
Dec 1124 1176½ 1113 1175½ +53
Mar 1121¾ 1176¼ 1115½ 1176¼ +52
May 1115½ 1158½ 1104¼ 1158½ +46½
Jul 1053 1092½ 1042¼ 1091½ +38¼
Sep 1039¼ 1074¼ 1030½ 1074¼ +34
Dec 1035 1074¼ 1029½ 1074¼ +35
Mar 1020 1042¼ 1020 1042 +13½
Jul 945½ 952½ 945½ 952½ +1¾
Est. sales 67,688. Wed.’s sales 61,581
Wed.’s open int 307,267
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 802½ 814 798¾ 811¼ +9
Jul 788½ 800¾ 782¾ 793 +4½
Sep 752¼ 768½ 749½ 763 +11
Dec 735½ 755½ 734½ 752 +16¼
Mar 738¾ 758¼ 738¼ 755¼ +15¾
May 738¼ 757½ 737¾ 754¾ +15¾
Jul 733¾ 750¾ 732¼ 749 +15
Sep 672½ 682¾ 669¾ 682¼ +10¼
Dec 645¾ 655¼ 641¾ 652¾ +6½
Mar 651½ 660¾ 648 657¼ +5
Dec 567¾ 578 567¾ 577 +3¼
Dec 544 550 540¼ 550 +1
Est. sales 255,568. Wed.’s sales 232,735
Wed.’s open int 1,515,864, up 5,081
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 605¼ 626½ 602¼ 621 +17¾
Sep 566½ 585 563 585 +23¼
Dec 565 583½ 565 583½ +22
Est. sales 232. Wed.’s sales 237
Wed.’s open int 3,057, up 19
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1641½ 1664¼ 1635½ 1659½ +9¼
Jul 1607½ 1627¼ 1590¼ 1610½ +3¾
Aug 1560½ 1580 1547¼ 1566½ +4¼
Sep 1502 1520¼ 1490½ 1508½ +4¾
Nov 1470¾ 1489 1457¾ 1478 +5¾
Jan 1474¾ 1490 1460½ 1480¾ +6
Mar 1463 1473¾ 1449¼ 1467½ +4¾
May 1462½ 1470¼ 1447¾ 1464 +4
Jul 1457¾ 1467¼ 1445½ 1462¼ +4½
Aug 1432½ 1448 1432½ 1446½ +3¾
Sep 1397½ 1397¾ 1397½ 1397¾ —6½
Nov 1371¼ 1379½ 1364¼ 1373¼ —2½
Nov 1309¾ 1318¾ 1308¼ 1318¾ —3½
Est. sales 144,067. Wed.’s sales 125,587
Wed.’s open int 702,180, up 7,726

