CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1107¾ 1128¾ 1103¼ 1127¼ +18½ Jul 1113 1170¼ 1102¾ 1169¼ +56¼ Sep 1117 1172¾ 1107½ 1172¼ +55 Dec 1124 1176½ 1113 1175½ +53 Mar 1121¾ 1176¼ 1115½ 1176¼ +52 May 1115½ 1158½ 1104¼ 1158½ +46½ Jul 1053 1092½ 1042¼ 1091½ +38¼ Sep 1039¼ 1074¼ 1030½ 1074¼ +34 Dec 1035 1074¼ 1029½ 1074¼ +35 Mar 1020 1042¼ 1020 1042 +13½ Jul 945½ 952½ 945½ 952½ +1¾ Est. sales 67,688. Wed.’s sales 61,581 Wed.’s open int 307,267 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 802½ 814 798¾ 811¼ +9 Jul 788½ 800¾ 782¾ 793 +4½ Sep 752¼ 768½ 749½ 763 +11 Dec 735½ 755½ 734½ 752 +16¼ Mar 738¾ 758¼ 738¼ 755¼ +15¾ May 738¼ 757½ 737¾ 754¾ +15¾ Jul 733¾ 750¾ 732¼ 749 +15 Sep 672½ 682¾ 669¾ 682¼ +10¼ Dec 645¾ 655¼ 641¾ 652¾ +6½ Mar 651½ 660¾ 648 657¼ +5 Dec 567¾ 578 567¾ 577 +3¼ Dec 544 550 540¼ 550 +1 Est. sales 255,568. Wed.’s sales 232,735 Wed.’s open int 1,515,864, up 5,081 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 605¼ 626½ 602¼ 621 +17¾ Sep 566½ 585 563 585 +23¼ Dec 565 583½ 565 583½ +22 Est. sales 232. Wed.’s sales 237 Wed.’s open int 3,057, up 19 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1641½ 1664¼ 1635½ 1659½ +9¼ Jul 1607½ 1627¼ 1590¼ 1610½ +3¾ Aug 1560½ 1580 1547¼ 1566½ +4¼ Sep 1502 1520¼ 1490½ 1508½ +4¾ Nov 1470¾ 1489 1457¾ 1478 +5¾ Jan 1474¾ 1490 1460½ 1480¾ +6 Mar 1463 1473¾ 1449¼ 1467½ +4¾ May 1462½ 1470¼ 1447¾ 1464 +4 Jul 1457¾ 1467¼ 1445½ 1462¼ +4½ Aug 1432½ 1448 1432½ 1446½ +3¾ Sep 1397½ 1397¾ 1397½ 1397¾ —6½ Nov 1371¼ 1379½ 1364¼ 1373¼ —2½ Nov 1309¾ 1318¾ 1308¼ 1318¾ —3½ Est. sales 144,067. Wed.’s sales 125,587 Wed.’s open int 702,180, up 7,726

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.