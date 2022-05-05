RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1084½ 1087¼ 1084½ 1087¼ +21¼
Jul 1079 1121¾ 1077¼ 1108 +31½
Sep 1079½ 1120½ 1079½ 1106¾ +27½
Dec 1083½ 1119¼ 1083½ 1106½ +24¾
Mar 1088 1118 1087¼ 1106½ +24¼
May 1084¼ 1106 1080¾ 1095¼ +21¼
Jul 1030 1052¼ 1030 1046½ +15¾
Sep 1025 1036 1020¼ 1030½ +12½
Dec 1025 1031 1016¾ 1029¼ +13½
Jul 923 923 920 920 +1¾
Est. sales 70,265. Wed.’s sales 84,900
Wed.’s open int 318,545
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 799¾ 804¾ 796 801½ +3
Jul 794¼ 802 791 795½ +1¼
Sep 752½ 758½ 748 752½ — ¼
Dec 736¼ 741½ 731½ 734¾ —1½
Mar 739¾ 745 735¼ 738¼ —1¾
May 741 746 736½ 739½ —1¾
Jul 733¾ 743 733 736 —2¼
Sep 679 685½ 677½ 679¾ —2½
Dec 658½ 663¼ 655 658½ —2
Mar 668 668 661¼ 662 —4¼
May 668½ 668½ 665 667¾
Dec 590 590 586½ 588½ — ¾
Dec 566 566 564½ 564½ —3
Est. sales 145,130. Wed.’s sales 237,476
Wed.’s open int 1,511,545
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 676¼ 678¾ 648¾ 654 —24¾
Sep 596½ 596½ 585 593 —2¼
Dec 593 594¾ 587¼ 587¼ —5¾
Jul 588 588 588 588 —1¾
Est. sales 311. Wed.’s sales 262
Wed.’s open int 3,181, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1682½ 1699½ 1674½ 1674½ +4¾
Jul 1643 1667 1640 1641½ +1
Aug 1594 1617¼ 1589¼ 1590½ —1¾
Sep 1525 1545 1519¾ 1522½ — ¼
Nov 1488 1506¾ 1483¾ 1487½ +1
Jan 1490¼ 1509¼ 1486¾ 1490½ + ½
Mar 1479¼ 1496 1474 1478½ + ¾
May 1479¾ 1494¼ 1473¾ 1479 +1¾
Jul 1479¼ 1496¾ 1474¼ 1480¾ +2
Aug 1480½ 1480½ 1459¾ 1459¾ —5
Sep 1446 1446 1446 1446 +14
Nov 1408 1423 1402½ 1407¾ — ½
Jan 1407 1407 1407 1407 —3¾
Nov 1360 1360 1360 1360 +10
Nov 1315¼ 1315¼ 1315¼ 1315¼ —6¾
Est. sales 106,999. Wed.’s sales 129,232
Wed.’s open int 702,800, up 1,944

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

