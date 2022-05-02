RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1037½ 1050¼ 1029¼ 1033½ —10¼
Jul 1049 1071½ 1034¼ 1052 —3¾
Sep 1054½ 1073 1037¼ 1054¾ —3½
Dec 1056 1073½ 1037¾ 1056 —2¼
Mar 1055 1072½ 1039¾ 1057¼ ¼
May 1048 1064¾ 1034 1049¾ —1
Jul 1011¾ 1024½ 995¼ 1008 —4
Sep 987½ 1013½ 986 998½ —2¾
Dec 987 1011¾ 985 997½ —2¼
Mar 980½ 980½ 980½ 980½ —10½
Est. sales 62,207. Fri.’s sales 68,731
Fri.’s open int 322,552, up 859
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 811½ 812½ 798 807¾ —10½
Jul 805 808½ 790½ 799½ —14
Sep 760¾ 761½ 747¾ 754 —14
Dec 745 745 732½ 737¾ —13½
Mar 748½ 748¾ 736¼ 741¼ —13¾
May 748½ 749½ 737¾ 742½ —13½
Jul 746 746 734½ 739½ —13¼
Sep 692 692 682¾ 683 —13
Dec 670½ 670½ 661 663½ —10¼
Mar 673¾ 674¾ 667 668¼ —11½
May 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ —13
Jul 667¼ 667¼ 667¼ 667¼ —10½
Dec 596¾ 596¾ 586¼ 593 —7
Dec 566 570 566 570 —6
Est. sales 202,163. Fri.’s sales 242,344
Fri.’s open int 1,508,977, up 1,428
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 680½ 680½ 680½ 680½ +5
Jul 650¾ 658¾ 647 651½ +1¼
Sep 590 597¼ 586 597¼ +6½
Dec 593 596 593 596 +5
Est. sales 166. Fri.’s sales 242
Fri.’s open int 3,125
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1712¼ 1712¼ 1664 1670 —38¼
Jul 1684½ 1688¾ 1635 1641¼ —43½
Aug 1638¼ 1639½ 1590¾ 1596¼ —39½
Sep 1560 1561¾ 1518¼ 1524 —34¼
Nov 1513¾ 1519½ 1479¼ 1484½ —30¼
Jan 1514½ 1519 1482¼ 1486½ —29
Mar 1497¼ 1500¾ 1467¾ 1473¼ —25½
May 1498½ 1498½ 1468¾ 1472½ —24½
Jul 1497¾ 1497¾ 1469¼ 1473½ —23¾
Aug 1466 1466¼ 1466 1466¼ —16¾
Sep 1434 1438¼ 1434 1438¼ —8
Nov 1422¼ 1422¼ 1397½ 1403¼ —16½
Jan 1411½ 1412 1411½ 1412 —10¾
Nov 1340½ 1341¼ 1337 1341¼ —15½
Nov 1310 1310 1310 1310 —11¾
Est. sales 124,555. Fri.’s sales 122,579
Fri.’s open int 695,604

