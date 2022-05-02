CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1037½
|1050¼
|1029¼
|1033½
|—10¼
|Jul
|1049
|1071½
|1034¼
|1052
|—3¾
|Sep
|1054½
|1073
|1037¼
|1054¾
|—3½
|Dec
|1056
|1073½
|1037¾
|1056
|—2¼
|Mar
|1055
|1072½
|1039¾
|1057¼
|—
|¼
|May
|1048
|1064¾
|1034
|1049¾
|—1
|Jul
|1011¾
|1024½
|995¼
|1008
|—4
|Sep
|987½
|1013½
|986
|998½
|—2¾
|Dec
|987
|1011¾
|985
|997½
|—2¼
|Mar
|980½
|980½
|980½
|980½
|—10½
|Est. sales 62,207.
|Fri.’s sales 68,731
|Fri.’s open int 322,552,
|up 859
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|811½
|812½
|798
|807¾
|—10½
|Jul
|805
|808½
|790½
|799½
|—14
|Sep
|760¾
|761½
|747¾
|754
|—14
|Dec
|745
|745
|732½
|737¾
|—13½
|Mar
|748½
|748¾
|736¼
|741¼
|—13¾
|May
|748½
|749½
|737¾
|742½
|—13½
|Jul
|746
|746
|734½
|739½
|—13¼
|Sep
|692
|692
|682¾
|683
|—13
|Dec
|670½
|670½
|661
|663½
|—10¼
|Mar
|673¾
|674¾
|667
|668¼
|—11½
|May
|669¼
|669¼
|669¼
|669¼
|—13
|Jul
|667¼
|667¼
|667¼
|667¼
|—10½
|Dec
|596¾
|596¾
|586¼
|593
|—7
|Dec
|566
|570
|566
|570
|—6
|Est. sales 202,163.
|Fri.’s sales 242,344
|Fri.’s open int 1,508,977,
|up 1,428
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|680½
|680½
|680½
|680½
|+5
|Jul
|650¾
|658¾
|647
|651½
|+1¼
|Sep
|590
|597¼
|586
|597¼
|+6½
|Dec
|593
|596
|593
|596
|+5
|Est. sales 166.
|Fri.’s sales 242
|Fri.’s open int 3,125
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1712¼
|1712¼
|1664
|1670
|—38¼
|Jul
|1684½
|1688¾
|1635
|1641¼
|—43½
|Aug
|1638¼
|1639½
|1590¾
|1596¼
|—39½
|Sep
|1560
|1561¾
|1518¼
|1524
|—34¼
|Nov
|1513¾
|1519½
|1479¼
|1484½
|—30¼
|Jan
|1514½
|1519
|1482¼
|1486½
|—29
|Mar
|1497¼
|1500¾
|1467¾
|1473¼
|—25½
|May
|1498½
|1498½
|1468¾
|1472½
|—24½
|Jul
|1497¾
|1497¾
|1469¼
|1473½
|—23¾
|Aug
|1466
|1466¼
|1466
|1466¼
|—16¾
|Sep
|1434
|1438¼
|1434
|1438¼
|—8
|Nov
|1422¼
|1422¼
|1397½
|1403¼
|—16½
|Jan
|1411½
|1412
|1411½
|1412
|—10¾
|Nov
|1340½
|1341¼
|1337
|1341¼
|—15½
|Nov
|1310
|1310
|1310
|1310
|—11¾
|Est. sales 124,555.
|Fri.’s sales 122,579
|Fri.’s open int 695,604
