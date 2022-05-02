CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1037½ 1050¼ 1029¼ 1033½ —10¼ Jul 1049 1071½ 1034¼ 1052 —3¾ Sep 1054½ 1073 1037¼ 1054¾ —3½ Dec 1056 1073½ 1037¾ 1056 —2¼ Mar 1055 1072½ 1039¾ 1057¼ — ¼ May 1048 1064¾ 1034 1049¾ —1 Jul 1011¾ 1024½ 995¼ 1008 —4 Sep 987½ 1013½ 986 998½ —2¾ Dec 987 1011¾ 985 997½ —2¼ Mar 980½ 980½ 980½ 980½ —10½ Est. sales 62,207. Fri.’s sales 68,731 Fri.’s open int 322,552, up 859 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 811½ 812½ 798 807¾ —10½ Jul 805 808½ 790½ 799½ —14 Sep 760¾ 761½ 747¾ 754 —14 Dec 745 745 732½ 737¾ —13½ Mar 748½ 748¾ 736¼ 741¼ —13¾ May 748½ 749½ 737¾ 742½ —13½ Jul 746 746 734½ 739½ —13¼ Sep 692 692 682¾ 683 —13 Dec 670½ 670½ 661 663½ —10¼ Mar 673¾ 674¾ 667 668¼ —11½ May 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ —13 Jul 667¼ 667¼ 667¼ 667¼ —10½ Dec 596¾ 596¾ 586¼ 593 —7 Dec 566 570 566 570 —6 Est. sales 202,163. Fri.’s sales 242,344 Fri.’s open int 1,508,977, up 1,428 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 680½ 680½ 680½ 680½ +5 Jul 650¾ 658¾ 647 651½ +1¼ Sep 590 597¼ 586 597¼ +6½ Dec 593 596 593 596 +5 Est. sales 166. Fri.’s sales 242 Fri.’s open int 3,125 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1712¼ 1712¼ 1664 1670 —38¼ Jul 1684½ 1688¾ 1635 1641¼ —43½ Aug 1638¼ 1639½ 1590¾ 1596¼ —39½ Sep 1560 1561¾ 1518¼ 1524 —34¼ Nov 1513¾ 1519½ 1479¼ 1484½ —30¼ Jan 1514½ 1519 1482¼ 1486½ —29 Mar 1497¼ 1500¾ 1467¾ 1473¼ —25½ May 1498½ 1498½ 1468¾ 1472½ —24½ Jul 1497¾ 1497¾ 1469¼ 1473½ —23¾ Aug 1466 1466¼ 1466 1466¼ —16¾ Sep 1434 1438¼ 1434 1438¼ —8 Nov 1422¼ 1422¼ 1397½ 1403¼ —16½ Jan 1411½ 1412 1411½ 1412 —10¾ Nov 1340½ 1341¼ 1337 1341¼ —15½ Nov 1310 1310 1310 1310 —11¾ Est. sales 124,555. Fri.’s sales 122,579 Fri.’s open int 695,604

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.