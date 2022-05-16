CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1234¼
|1247½
|1222¼
|1247½
|+70
|Sep
|1230¾
|1251
|1224¼
|1247½
|+66½
|Dec
|1230½
|1255
|1227¼
|1247
|+62
|Mar
|1222¾
|1252½
|1220
|1237¼
|+54¾
|May
|1230¼
|1231
|1190
|1200
|+39
|Jul
|1116¾
|1153¼
|1115
|1122¼
|+23½
|Sep
|1089½
|1116
|1087½
|1087½
|+9
|Dec
|1100
|1109½
|1073
|1080¾
|+9
|Jul
|990
|990
|980½
|983½
|+5
|Est. sales 76,628.
|Fri.’s sales 70,479
|Fri.’s open int 315,578,
|up 2,123
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|795
|806¾
|792¾
|802½
|+21¼
|Sep
|769
|777½
|766¼
|773½
|+16
|Dec
|760
|766¼
|755¾
|763
|+14¼
|Mar
|762½
|768½
|758¾
|765
|+13¼
|May
|760¼
|766¼
|756¾
|763
|+13¼
|Jul
|749
|758
|748½
|754½
|+12½
|Sep
|675
|684¼
|675
|683¾
|+9¼
|Dec
|649¾
|654¾
|644
|653¼
|+7¾
|Mar
|656¼
|659¼
|650¼
|658¼
|+7
|Jul
|651¼
|651¼
|651¼
|651¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|571½
|577¾
|571½
|576½
|+6
|Dec
|545
|545
|545
|545
|—
|½
|Est. sales 143,608.
|Fri.’s sales 250,568
|Fri.’s open int 1,537,569,
|up 11,362
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|622¼
|649½
|622¼
|636¾
|+19
|Sep
|587
|609¼
|586½
|599¾
|+13¾
|Dec
|585
|603¾
|585
|597
|+12½
|Est. sales 210.
|Fri.’s sales 147
|Fri.’s open int 2,997,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1657½
|1668
|1652
|1661
|+14½
|Aug
|1605½
|1618
|1600¾
|1608¾
|+13¼
|Sep
|1543½
|1555½
|1538
|1546½
|+13¼
|Nov
|1509¼
|1519¼
|1500½
|1512¼
|+14
|Jan
|1508
|1520¼
|1502
|1512¾
|+13¼
|Mar
|1498¼
|1502
|1486¾
|1495¼
|+11¼
|May
|1486
|1499
|1483¼
|1491½
|+11½
|Jul
|1485
|1492¼
|1480
|1488½
|+12
|Aug
|1470¾
|1470¾
|1470¾
|1470¾
|+12¾
|Sep
|1429¼
|1429¼
|1429¼
|1429¼
|+11¼
|Nov
|1389¼
|1391¾
|1379¾
|1385¾
|+9
|Jan
|1385¼
|1394
|1385¼
|1394
|+14¾
|May
|1377¼
|1377¼
|1377¼
|1377¼
|+8½
|Jul
|1377
|1377
|1377
|1377
|+13¼
|Est. sales 60,625.
|Fri.’s sales 138,580
|Fri.’s open int 700,122,
|up 4,215
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|84.00
|84.64
|82.92
|83.08
|—.71
|Aug
|80.02
|80.78
|79.44
|79.60
|—.33
|Sep
|78.54
|78.76
|77.50
|77.73
|—.29
|Oct
|76.93
|77.03
|75.98
|76.11
|—.38
|Dec
|76.01
|76.45
|75.21
|75.46
|—.35
|Jan
|75.15
|75.51
|74.52
|74.55
|—.34
|Mar
|73.71
|74.03
|72.93
|73.16
|—.33
|May
|72.44
|72.73
|71.61
|71.78
|—.42
|Jul
|71.19
|71.19
|70.56
|70.77
|—.32
|Dec
|67.25
|67.25
|66.92
|66.92
|—.49
|Est. sales 25,166.
|Fri.’s sales 61,001
|Fri.’s open int 372,112,
|up 1,842
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|413.90
|416.80
|412.20
|414.70
|+5.40
|Aug
|408.00
|411.20
|407.70
|410.30
|+6.30
|Sep
|403.30
|406.70
|403.20
|406.20
|+6.20
|Oct
|398.40
|402.20
|398.40
|401.90
|+6.10
|Dec
|399.70
|403.20
|399.70
|402.70
|+5.70
|Jan
|398.80
|401.70
|398.50
|401.50
|+6.00
|Mar
|396.10
|396.80
|394.00
|396.70
|+5.50
|May
|393.00
|394.70
|392.30
|394.40
|+5.00
|Jul
|392.90
|394.50
|392.40
|394.20
|+5.10
|Aug
|389.10
|390.00
|389.10
|390.00
|+4.20
|Sep
|384.00
|385.00
|384.00
|385.00
|+4.40
|Dec
|375.70
|378.10
|374.60
|375.30
|+2.10
|Dec
|358.00
|358.00
|358.00
|358.00
|+5.40
|Est. sales 34,267.
|Fri.’s sales 73,270
|Fri.’s open int 360,821
