CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1234¼ 1247½ 1222¼ 1247½ +70 Sep 1230¾ 1251 1224¼ 1247½ +66½ Dec 1230½ 1255 1227¼ 1247 +62 Mar 1222¾ 1252½ 1220 1237¼ +54¾ May 1230¼ 1231 1190 1200 +39 Jul 1116¾ 1153¼ 1115 1122¼ +23½ Sep 1089½ 1116 1087½ 1087½ +9 Dec 1100 1109½ 1073 1080¾ +9 Jul 990 990 980½ 983½ +5 Est. sales 76,628. Fri.’s sales 70,479 Fri.’s open int 315,578, up 2,123 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 795 806¾ 792¾ 802½ +21¼ Sep 769 777½ 766¼ 773½ +16 Dec 760 766¼ 755¾ 763 +14¼ Mar 762½ 768½ 758¾ 765 +13¼ May 760¼ 766¼ 756¾ 763 +13¼ Jul 749 758 748½ 754½ +12½ Sep 675 684¼ 675 683¾ +9¼ Dec 649¾ 654¾ 644 653¼ +7¾ Mar 656¼ 659¼ 650¼ 658¼ +7 Jul 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ +3¼ Dec 571½ 577¾ 571½ 576½ +6 Dec 545 545 545 545 — ½ Est. sales 143,608. Fri.’s sales 250,568 Fri.’s open int 1,537,569, up 11,362 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 622¼ 649½ 622¼ 636¾ +19 Sep 587 609¼ 586½ 599¾ +13¾ Dec 585 603¾ 585 597 +12½ Est. sales 210. Fri.’s sales 147 Fri.’s open int 2,997, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1657½ 1668 1652 1661 +14½ Aug 1605½ 1618 1600¾ 1608¾ +13¼ Sep 1543½ 1555½ 1538 1546½ +13¼ Nov 1509¼ 1519¼ 1500½ 1512¼ +14 Jan 1508 1520¼ 1502 1512¾ +13¼ Mar 1498¼ 1502 1486¾ 1495¼ +11¼ May 1486 1499 1483¼ 1491½ +11½ Jul 1485 1492¼ 1480 1488½ +12 Aug 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ +12¾ Sep 1429¼ 1429¼ 1429¼ 1429¼ +11¼ Nov 1389¼ 1391¾ 1379¾ 1385¾ +9 Jan 1385¼ 1394 1385¼ 1394 +14¾ May 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ +8½ Jul 1377 1377 1377 1377 +13¼ Est. sales 60,625. Fri.’s sales 138,580 Fri.’s open int 700,122, up 4,215 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 84.00 84.64 82.92 83.08 —.71 Aug 80.02 80.78 79.44 79.60 —.33 Sep 78.54 78.76 77.50 77.73 —.29 Oct 76.93 77.03 75.98 76.11 —.38 Dec 76.01 76.45 75.21 75.46 —.35 Jan 75.15 75.51 74.52 74.55 —.34 Mar 73.71 74.03 72.93 73.16 —.33 May 72.44 72.73 71.61 71.78 —.42 Jul 71.19 71.19 70.56 70.77 —.32 Dec 67.25 67.25 66.92 66.92 —.49 Est. sales 25,166. Fri.’s sales 61,001 Fri.’s open int 372,112, up 1,842 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 413.90 416.80 412.20 414.70 +5.40 Aug 408.00 411.20 407.70 410.30 +6.30 Sep 403.30 406.70 403.20 406.20 +6.20 Oct 398.40 402.20 398.40 401.90 +6.10 Dec 399.70 403.20 399.70 402.70 +5.70 Jan 398.80 401.70 398.50 401.50 +6.00 Mar 396.10 396.80 394.00 396.70 +5.50 May 393.00 394.70 392.30 394.40 +5.00 Jul 392.90 394.50 392.40 394.20 +5.10 Aug 389.10 390.00 389.10 390.00 +4.20 Sep 384.00 385.00 384.00 385.00 +4.40 Dec 375.70 378.10 374.60 375.30 +2.10 Dec 358.00 358.00 358.00 358.00 +5.40 Est. sales 34,267. Fri.’s sales 73,270 Fri.’s open int 360,821

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.