RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1234¼ 1247½ 1222¼ 1247½ +70
Sep 1230¾ 1251 1224¼ 1247½ +66½
Dec 1230½ 1255 1227¼ 1247 +62
Mar 1222¾ 1252½ 1220 1237¼ +54¾
May 1230¼ 1231 1190 1200 +39
Jul 1116¾ 1153¼ 1115 1122¼ +23½
Sep 1089½ 1116 1087½ 1087½ +9
Dec 1100 1109½ 1073 1080¾ +9
Jul 990 990 980½ 983½ +5
Est. sales 76,628. Fri.’s sales 70,479
Fri.’s open int 315,578, up 2,123
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 795 806¾ 792¾ 802½ +21¼
Sep 769 777½ 766¼ 773½ +16
Dec 760 766¼ 755¾ 763 +14¼
Mar 762½ 768½ 758¾ 765 +13¼
May 760¼ 766¼ 756¾ 763 +13¼
Jul 749 758 748½ 754½ +12½
Sep 675 684¼ 675 683¾ +9¼
Dec 649¾ 654¾ 644 653¼ +7¾
Mar 656¼ 659¼ 650¼ 658¼ +7
Jul 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ 651¼ +3¼
Dec 571½ 577¾ 571½ 576½ +6
Dec 545 545 545 545 ½
Est. sales 143,608. Fri.’s sales 250,568
Fri.’s open int 1,537,569, up 11,362
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 622¼ 649½ 622¼ 636¾ +19
Sep 587 609¼ 586½ 599¾ +13¾
Dec 585 603¾ 585 597 +12½
Est. sales 210. Fri.’s sales 147
Fri.’s open int 2,997, up 1
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1657½ 1668 1652 1661 +14½
Aug 1605½ 1618 1600¾ 1608¾ +13¼
Sep 1543½ 1555½ 1538 1546½ +13¼
Nov 1509¼ 1519¼ 1500½ 1512¼ +14
Jan 1508 1520¼ 1502 1512¾ +13¼
Mar 1498¼ 1502 1486¾ 1495¼ +11¼
May 1486 1499 1483¼ 1491½ +11½
Jul 1485 1492¼ 1480 1488½ +12
Aug 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ 1470¾ +12¾
Sep 1429¼ 1429¼ 1429¼ 1429¼ +11¼
Nov 1389¼ 1391¾ 1379¾ 1385¾ +9
Jan 1385¼ 1394 1385¼ 1394 +14¾
May 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ 1377¼ +8½
Jul 1377 1377 1377 1377 +13¼
Est. sales 60,625. Fri.’s sales 138,580
Fri.’s open int 700,122, up 4,215
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 84.00 84.64 82.92 83.08 —.71
Aug 80.02 80.78 79.44 79.60 —.33
Sep 78.54 78.76 77.50 77.73 —.29
Oct 76.93 77.03 75.98 76.11 —.38
Dec 76.01 76.45 75.21 75.46 —.35
Jan 75.15 75.51 74.52 74.55 —.34
Mar 73.71 74.03 72.93 73.16 —.33
May 72.44 72.73 71.61 71.78 —.42
Jul 71.19 71.19 70.56 70.77 —.32
Dec 67.25 67.25 66.92 66.92 —.49
Est. sales 25,166. Fri.’s sales 61,001
Fri.’s open int 372,112, up 1,842
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 413.90 416.80 412.20 414.70 +5.40
Aug 408.00 411.20 407.70 410.30 +6.30
Sep 403.30 406.70 403.20 406.20 +6.20
Oct 398.40 402.20 398.40 401.90 +6.10
Dec 399.70 403.20 399.70 402.70 +5.70
Jan 398.80 401.70 398.50 401.50 +6.00
Mar 396.10 396.80 394.00 396.70 +5.50
May 393.00 394.70 392.30 394.40 +5.00
Jul 392.90 394.50 392.40 394.20 +5.10
Aug 389.10 390.00 389.10 390.00 +4.20
Sep 384.00 385.00 384.00 385.00 +4.40
Dec 375.70 378.10 374.60 375.30 +2.10
Dec 358.00 358.00 358.00 358.00 +5.40
Est. sales 34,267. Fri.’s sales 73,270
Fri.’s open int 360,821

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

State CIO to leave in June

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up