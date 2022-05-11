CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1109¼
|1115
|1100
|1100
|+16¾
|Jul
|1094¾
|1126½
|1094¼
|1115¼
|+22½
|Sep
|1097¼
|1129¾
|1097¼
|1119¼
|+22¾
|Dec
|1102
|1134½
|1102
|1123¾
|+21¾
|Mar
|1106½
|1134¾
|1106½
|1125¼
|+20¾
|May
|1101¼
|1122¼
|1096
|1112¾
|+18
|Jul
|1039¼
|1060
|1036¼
|1052
|+12¾
|Sep
|1031¼
|1042¾
|1019¾
|1042¾
|+16
|Dec
|1030½
|1041½
|1020
|1036¼
|+9½
|May
|1005
|1005
|1005
|1005
|+8½
|Jul
|938
|938
|930
|930
|—7
|Est. sales 31,908.
|Tue.’s sales 55,458
|Tue.’s open int 308,326
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|788
|802
|788
|798½
|+12
|Jul
|776½
|790½
|775½
|785½
|+10¼
|Sep
|735¾
|750
|735½
|746½
|+11½
|Dec
|719¾
|733¾
|719
|730
|+11
|Mar
|723
|737¼
|723
|733¾
|+10¾
|May
|723¾
|737
|723¾
|733½
|+10
|Jul
|719¼
|731¾
|719¼
|728¼
|+9½
|Sep
|663¼
|671¾
|663¼
|670¼
|+7¾
|Dec
|641
|648¼
|639¼
|642¾
|+2
|Mar
|650
|652¾
|648
|648¾
|+2
|May
|645¼
|648¾
|645¼
|648¾
|+3½
|Jul
|648
|648
|647¼
|647¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|573¾
|574¾
|571¾
|571¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|550
|550
|548½
|548½
|+2
|Est. sales 107,091.
|Tue.’s sales 211,072
|Tue.’s open int 1,510,783,
|up 6,284
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|597¼
|612
|591½
|601¼
|+2
|Sep
|552
|560½
|551¼
|560½
|+9¾
|Dec
|559
|563
|559
|563
|+12
|Jul
|493
|524¾
|493
|524¾
|—6
|Est. sales 151.
|Tue.’s sales 244
|Tue.’s open int 3,038,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1629
|1658
|1629
|1658
|+28
|Jul
|1593½
|1615
|1587½
|1608¼
|+16
|Aug
|1548½
|1570
|1544
|1564½
|+16¾
|Sep
|1488½
|1512¼
|1485½
|1504½
|+17¼
|Nov
|1456¼
|1479½
|1452¾
|1473½
|+18¾
|Jan
|1460
|1482
|1456
|1476½
|+18¾
|Mar
|1448¼
|1470¾
|1446
|1465¼
|+17½
|May
|1445¾
|1467
|1445¾
|1463¼
|+16½
|Jul
|1451
|1467½
|1449¼
|1462
|+16
|Aug
|1435
|1435
|1431¾
|1431¾
|+5½
|Sep
|1404
|1404¾
|1398
|1398
|+3½
|Nov
|1383
|1384¾
|1375¾
|1379¼
|+5¾
|Nov
|1297
|1297
|1288¾
|1288¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 65,863.
|Tue.’s sales 106,238
|Tue.’s open int 694,454
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|88.45
|88.45
|87.94
|87.94
|—.02
|Jul
|81.04
|82.75
|80.60
|82.50
|+1.46
|Aug
|77.59
|79.00
|77.17
|78.98
|+1.44
|Sep
|75.71
|77.20
|75.39
|77.17
|+1.54
|Oct
|74.05
|75.61
|73.92
|75.61
|+1.65
|Dec
|73.26
|74.86
|73.15
|74.80
|+1.59
|Jan
|72.45
|73.73
|72.20
|73.67
|+1.38
|Mar
|71.15
|72.44
|70.93
|72.27
|+1.31
|May
|70.94
|71.29
|70.52
|71.29
|+1.39
|Jul
|69.83
|70.29
|69.83
|70.23
|+1.25
|Dec
|67.01
|67.20
|67.01
|67.20
|+.86
|Est. sales 33,838.
|Tue.’s sales 68,138
|Tue.’s open int 370,664,
|up 5,380
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|410.00
|412.20
|408.40
|409.00
|+1.10
|Jul
|402.00
|407.20
|398.80
|401.60
|+.10
|Aug
|396.70
|401.00
|393.40
|395.60
|—.30
|Sep
|391.70
|395.80
|389.70
|391.60
|Oct
|388.00
|391.40
|386.40
|387.80
|—.30
|Dec
|389.90
|393.20
|387.80
|389.60
|+.10
|Jan
|388.00
|391.90
|387.40
|388.80
|Mar
|386.20
|389.10
|385.00
|386.20
|—.40
|May
|386.00
|388.10
|384.90
|385.80
|—.70
|Jul
|388.00
|389.40
|386.10
|386.70
|—.80
|Aug
|385.30
|386.00
|384.80
|384.80
|—.30
|Sep
|381.80
|381.80
|381.80
|381.80
|+.10
|Oct
|377.50
|377.50
|377.50
|377.50
|+.70
|Dec
|377.00
|377.60
|377.00
|377.60
|+.10
|Sep
|348.00
|372.60
|348.00
|372.60
|—.90
|Est. sales 40,785.
|Tue.’s sales 84,351
|Tue.’s open int 360,150
