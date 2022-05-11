CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1109¼ 1115 1100 1100 +16¾ Jul 1094¾ 1126½ 1094¼ 1115¼ +22½ Sep 1097¼ 1129¾ 1097¼ 1119¼ +22¾ Dec 1102 1134½ 1102 1123¾ +21¾ Mar 1106½ 1134¾ 1106½ 1125¼ +20¾ May 1101¼ 1122¼ 1096 1112¾ +18 Jul 1039¼ 1060 1036¼ 1052 +12¾ Sep 1031¼ 1042¾ 1019¾ 1042¾ +16 Dec 1030½ 1041½ 1020 1036¼ +9½ May 1005 1005 1005 1005 +8½ Jul 938 938 930 930 —7 Est. sales 31,908. Tue.’s sales 55,458 Tue.’s open int 308,326 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 788 802 788 798½ +12 Jul 776½ 790½ 775½ 785½ +10¼ Sep 735¾ 750 735½ 746½ +11½ Dec 719¾ 733¾ 719 730 +11 Mar 723 737¼ 723 733¾ +10¾ May 723¾ 737 723¾ 733½ +10 Jul 719¼ 731¾ 719¼ 728¼ +9½ Sep 663¼ 671¾ 663¼ 670¼ +7¾ Dec 641 648¼ 639¼ 642¾ +2 Mar 650 652¾ 648 648¾ +2 May 645¼ 648¾ 645¼ 648¾ +3½ Jul 648 648 647¼ 647¼ +1¼ Dec 573¾ 574¾ 571¾ 571¾ +2¾ Dec 550 550 548½ 548½ +2 Est. sales 107,091. Tue.’s sales 211,072 Tue.’s open int 1,510,783, up 6,284 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 597¼ 612 591½ 601¼ +2 Sep 552 560½ 551¼ 560½ +9¾ Dec 559 563 559 563 +12 Jul 493 524¾ 493 524¾ —6 Est. sales 151. Tue.’s sales 244 Tue.’s open int 3,038, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1629 1658 1629 1658 +28 Jul 1593½ 1615 1587½ 1608¼ +16 Aug 1548½ 1570 1544 1564½ +16¾ Sep 1488½ 1512¼ 1485½ 1504½ +17¼ Nov 1456¼ 1479½ 1452¾ 1473½ +18¾ Jan 1460 1482 1456 1476½ +18¾ Mar 1448¼ 1470¾ 1446 1465¼ +17½ May 1445¾ 1467 1445¾ 1463¼ +16½ Jul 1451 1467½ 1449¼ 1462 +16 Aug 1435 1435 1431¾ 1431¾ +5½ Sep 1404 1404¾ 1398 1398 +3½ Nov 1383 1384¾ 1375¾ 1379¼ +5¾ Nov 1297 1297 1288¾ 1288¾ +3½ Est. sales 65,863. Tue.’s sales 106,238 Tue.’s open int 694,454 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 88.45 88.45 87.94 87.94 —.02 Jul 81.04 82.75 80.60 82.50 +1.46 Aug 77.59 79.00 77.17 78.98 +1.44 Sep 75.71 77.20 75.39 77.17 +1.54 Oct 74.05 75.61 73.92 75.61 +1.65 Dec 73.26 74.86 73.15 74.80 +1.59 Jan 72.45 73.73 72.20 73.67 +1.38 Mar 71.15 72.44 70.93 72.27 +1.31 May 70.94 71.29 70.52 71.29 +1.39 Jul 69.83 70.29 69.83 70.23 +1.25 Dec 67.01 67.20 67.01 67.20 +.86 Est. sales 33,838. Tue.’s sales 68,138 Tue.’s open int 370,664, up 5,380 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 410.00 412.20 408.40 409.00 +1.10 Jul 402.00 407.20 398.80 401.60 +.10 Aug 396.70 401.00 393.40 395.60 —.30 Sep 391.70 395.80 389.70 391.60 Oct 388.00 391.40 386.40 387.80 —.30 Dec 389.90 393.20 387.80 389.60 +.10 Jan 388.00 391.90 387.40 388.80 Mar 386.20 389.10 385.00 386.20 —.40 May 386.00 388.10 384.90 385.80 —.70 Jul 388.00 389.40 386.10 386.70 —.80 Aug 385.30 386.00 384.80 384.80 —.30 Sep 381.80 381.80 381.80 381.80 +.10 Oct 377.50 377.50 377.50 377.50 +.70 Dec 377.00 377.60 377.00 377.60 +.10 Sep 348.00 372.60 348.00 372.60 —.90 Est. sales 40,785. Tue.’s sales 84,351 Tue.’s open int 360,150

