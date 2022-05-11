RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
NYPD officer shot in arm, suspect killed in Bronx shootout

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 8:59 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York City police officer was shot in the arm and the gunman was killed in a shootout in the Bronx. The confrontation happened at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials says Officer Dennis Vargas and his partner spotted Rameek Smith and approached him, although the officials didn’t say why. They say Smith ran and the officers followed on foot. Smith turned and fired two shots. Vargas was shot in the left arm. He was treated at Lincoln Hospital and released. Smith was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

