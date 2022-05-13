RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 16

Bright Green – Fort Lauderdale, 158.2 million shares, priced at $10, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BGXX. Business: Federally-authorized US provider of cannabis products for medicinal research.

OKYO Pharma – St. Peter Port, Guernsey, 1 million shares, priced at $5.20, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OKYO. Business: Preclinical biotech developing a lipidated chemerin analog for dry eye.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

