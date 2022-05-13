Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of May 16
Bright Green – Fort Lauderdale, 158.2 million shares, priced at $10, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BGXX. Business: Federally-authorized US provider of cannabis products for medicinal research.
OKYO Pharma – St. Peter Port, Guernsey, 1 million shares, priced at $5.20, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OKYO. Business: Preclinical biotech developing a lipidated chemerin analog for dry eye.
