The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 6:56 PM

Balanced Fund 15387.66 – .46 + 2.40 – 10.02

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2156.62 – 1.24 + .67 – 12.17

Emerging Markets 371.50 + 2.76 + 4.26 – 14.25

Equity Income Fund 17151.47 – .76 + 3.12 – 3.84

GNMA 730.26 – .45 + .56 – 6.12

General Municipal Debt 1406.99 + .16 + 3.16 – 8.51

Gold Fund 353.86 – 1.90 – 1.31 – 4.29

High Current Yield 2416.16 – .30 + 2.58 – 7.30

High Yield Municipal 676.06 + .22 + 3.96 – 9.30

International Fund 2193.30 – .51 + 1.73 – 13.05

Science and Technology Fund 4213.76 – .97 + 4.16 – 26.36

Short Investment Grade 377.90 – .09 + .34 – 3.05

Short Municipal 188.82 – .04 + .53 – 2.24

US Government 661.40 – 1.43 – .66 – 8.91

