The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 14877.86 – 1.89 + .26 – 13.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2136.29 + .31 – .66 – 12.99

Emerging Markets 347.85 – 2.18 + 1.97 – 19.70

Equity Income Fund 16440.75 – 3.17 + .17 – 7.82

GNMA 723.95 + .11 + .07 – 6.94

General Municipal Debt 1353.10 – .10 – 1.09 – 12.01

Gold Fund 339.75 – 2.37 – 3.02 – 8.11

High Current Yield 2343.77 – .98 – 1.28 – 10.08

High Yield Municipal 645.66 – .16 – 1.41 – 13.38

International Fund 2092.94 – 2.24 + 2.15 – 17.03

Science and Technology Fund 3979.05 – 4.21 + 2.04 – 30.46

Short Investment Grade 376.18 – .03 – .19 – 3.49

Short Municipal 187.37 – .07 – .14 – 2.99

US Government 665.45 + .53 – .06 – 8.35

