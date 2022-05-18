Balanced Fund 14877.86 – 1.89 + .26 – 13.00
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2136.29 + .31 – .66 – 12.99
Emerging Markets 347.85 – 2.18 + 1.97 – 19.70
Equity Income Fund 16440.75 – 3.17 + .17 – 7.82
GNMA 723.95 + .11 + .07 – 6.94
General Municipal Debt 1353.10 – .10 – 1.09 – 12.01
Gold Fund 339.75 – 2.37 – 3.02 – 8.11
High Current Yield 2343.77 – .98 – 1.28 – 10.08
High Yield Municipal 645.66 – .16 – 1.41 – 13.38
International Fund 2092.94 – 2.24 + 2.15 – 17.03
Science and Technology Fund 3979.05 – 4.21 + 2.04 – 30.46
Short Investment Grade 376.18 – .03 – .19 – 3.49
Short Municipal 187.37 – .07 – .14 – 2.99
US Government 665.45 + .53 – .06 – 8.35
