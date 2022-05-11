Balanced Fund 14839.34 – .59 – 4.85 – 13.22 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.34 + .03 – 1.05 – 12.91 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14839.34 – .59 – 4.85 – 13.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.34 + .03 – 1.05 – 12.91

Emerging Markets 344.95 + .57 – 6.48 – 20.38

Equity Income Fund 16435.50 – .56 – 5.53 – 7.85

GNMA 719.42 – .29 – .53 – 7.52

General Municipal Debt 1367.99 – .21 – 1.08 – 11.05

Gold Fund 349.24 – .25 – 11.43 – 5.54

High Current Yield 2364.65 – .46 – 2.24 – 9.28

High Yield Municipal 654.91 – .24 – 1.37 – 12.13

International Fund 2042.28 – .74 – 7.26 – 19.04

Science and Technology Fund 3940.21 – 2.15 – 12.94 – 31.14

Short Investment Grade 376.73 – .05 – .18 – 3.35

Short Municipal 187.58 – .04 – .16 – 2.88

US Government 665.70 + .44 – .11 – 8.32

