RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 6:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14839.34 – .59 – 4.85 – 13.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.34 + .03 – 1.05 – 12.91

Emerging Markets 344.95 + .57 – 6.48 – 20.38

Equity Income Fund 16435.50 – .56 – 5.53 – 7.85

GNMA 719.42 – .29 – .53 – 7.52

General Municipal Debt 1367.99 – .21 – 1.08 – 11.05

Gold Fund 349.24 – .25 – 11.43 – 5.54

High Current Yield 2364.65 – .46 – 2.24 – 9.28

High Yield Municipal 654.91 – .24 – 1.37 – 12.13

International Fund 2042.28 – .74 – 7.26 – 19.04

Science and Technology Fund 3940.21 – 2.15 – 12.94 – 31.14

Short Investment Grade 376.73 – .05 – .18 – 3.35

Short Municipal 187.58 – .04 – .16 – 2.88

US Government 665.70 + .44 – .11 – 8.32

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up