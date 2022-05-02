Balanced Fund 15287.45 + .04 – 2.01 – 10.60 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2117.00 – 2.01 – 2.82 – 13.78 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15287.45 + .04 – 2.01 – 10.60

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2117.00 – 2.01 – 2.82 – 13.78

Emerging Markets 363.56 + .06 + .69 – 16.08

Equity Income Fund 16837.46 + .08 – 2.84 – 5.60

GNMA 719.27 – .44 – .72 – 7.54

General Municipal Debt 1386.77 – .20 – .48 – 9.82

Gold Fund 380.41 – 1.63 – 3.12 + 2.89

High Current Yield 2408.34 – .66 – 1.42 – 7.60

High Yield Municipal 666.79 – .11 – .50 – 10.54

International Fund 2157.13 – .26 – 1.87 – 14.49

Science and Technology Fund 4379.70 + 1.58 – 2.54 – 23.46

Short Investment Grade 376.56 – .10 – .25 – 3.40

Short Municipal 187.95 – .03 – .06 – 2.69

US Government 663.02 – .56 – 1.00 – 8.69

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.