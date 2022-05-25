Balanced Fund 15089.51 + .66 + 1.45 – 11.76 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2168.15 + .29 + 1.31 – 11.70 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15089.51 + .66 + 1.45 – 11.76

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2168.15 + .29 + 1.31 – 11.70

Emerging Markets 349.91 + .11 + .33 – 19.23

Equity Income Fund 16788.95 + .68 + 2.12 – 5.87

GNMA 732.15 + .27 + 1.08 – 5.88

General Municipal Debt 1385.74 + .86 + 2.62 – 9.89

Gold Fund 361.44 – .43 + 6.38 – 2.24

High Current Yield 2368.88 + .50 + .82 – 9.12

High Yield Municipal 663.33 + 1.05 + 2.95 – 11.01

International Fund 2144.17 + .10 + 2.46 – 15.00

Science and Technology Fund 4002.31 + 1.90 + .65 – 30.06

Short Investment Grade 377.53 + .06 + .32 – 3.15

Short Municipal 188.36 + .15 + .47 – 2.48

US Government 671.22 + .14 + .89 – 7.56

