Balanced Fund 15592.78 + 1.62 + 1.27 – 8.82 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2157.58 + .35 – .90 – 12.13 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15592.78 + 1.62 + 1.27 – 8.82

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2157.58 + .35 – .90 – 12.13

Emerging Markets 368.95 + .90 + 3.14 – 14.84

Equity Income Fund 17390.04 + 2.56 + 2.00 – 2.50

GNMA 722.44 + .38 – .55 – 7.13

General Municipal Debt 1385.20 + .03 – .51 – 9.93

Gold Fund 395.11 + 2.48 + 3.86 + 6.87

High Current Yield 2413.86 – .09 – 1.04 – 7.39

High Yield Municipal 663.16 – .27 – .92 – 11.03

International Fund 2202.53 + 1.40 + 2.37 – 12.69

Science and Technology Fund 4525.99 + 3.18 + 4.69 – 20.90

Short Investment Grade 377.29 + .19 – .14 – 3.21

Short Municipal 187.75 – .09 – .17 – 2.79

US Government 666.37 + .39 – .60 – 8.23

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.