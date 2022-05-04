Balanced Fund 15592.78 + 1.62 + 1.27 – 8.82
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2157.58 + .35 – .90 – 12.13
Emerging Markets 368.95 + .90 + 3.14 – 14.84
Equity Income Fund 17390.04 + 2.56 + 2.00 – 2.50
GNMA 722.44 + .38 – .55 – 7.13
General Municipal Debt 1385.20 + .03 – .51 – 9.93
Gold Fund 395.11 + 2.48 + 3.86 + 6.87
High Current Yield 2413.86 – .09 – 1.04 – 7.39
High Yield Municipal 663.16 – .27 – .92 – 11.03
International Fund 2202.53 + 1.40 + 2.37 – 12.69
Science and Technology Fund 4525.99 + 3.18 + 4.69 – 20.90
Short Investment Grade 377.29 + .19 – .14 – 3.21
Short Municipal 187.75 – .09 – .17 – 2.79
US Government 666.37 + .39 – .60 – 8.23
