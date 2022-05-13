RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:56 PM

Wheat for May was off 7.25 cents at $11.6725 a bushel; May corn lost 19 cents at $7.9450 a bushel, May oats was unchanged at $6.5450 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 63 cents at $17.2325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .42 cent at $1.3207 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1 cent at $1.5787 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .08 cent at $1.0002 a pound.

