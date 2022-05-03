Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 3:28 PM

Wheat for May was off 9.75 cents at $10.3375 a bushel; May corn fell 12.25 cents at $8.0075 bushel, May oats rose 18.50 cents at $7.0250 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 15 cents at $16.59 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.3532 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .98 cent $1.6240 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.9977 a pound.

