Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was off 9.75 cents at $10.3375 a bushel; May corn fell 12.25 cents at $8.0075 bushel, May…

Wheat for May was off 9.75 cents at $10.3375 a bushel; May corn fell 12.25 cents at $8.0075 bushel, May oats rose 18.50 cents at $7.0250 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 15 cents at $16.59 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.3532 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .98 cent $1.6240 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.9977 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.