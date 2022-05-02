Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 3:34 PM

Wheat for May was off .25 cent at $10.4350 a bushel; May corn fell 5.25 cents at $8.13 bushel, May oats was up 8.50 cents at $6.84 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 34.25 cents at $16.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 2.55 cents at $1.3520 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 5.07 cents $1.6142 a pound; while May lean hogs was off 1.03 cents at $.9987 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

