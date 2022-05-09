RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 3:39 PM

Wheat for May lost 13.75 cents at $10.8325 a bushel; May corn fell 7.75 cents at $7.8450 bushel, May oats lost 12 cents at $6.4550 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 34.50 cents at $16.21 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.3355 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .25 cent $1.5980 a pound; while May lean hogs fell 1.33 cents at $1.0087 a pound.

