Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 4:14 PM

Wheat for May was up 65.75 at $11.7450 a bushel; May corn was up 11.25 cents at $8.1350 a bushel, May oats gained 21.25 cents at $6.5450 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 10 cents at $16.6025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.92 cents at $1.3165 a pound; May feeder cattle was off 1.28 cents at $1.5687 a pound; while May lean hogs was down .82 cent at $1.0010 a pound.

