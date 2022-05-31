RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock lower

Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Jul. declined 70 cents at $10.8750 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 23.75 cents at $7.5350 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 34 cents $6.6975 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 49 cents at $16.8325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.65 cents at $1.3052 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.20 cents at $1.6512 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs lost 2.43 cents at $1.0797 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up