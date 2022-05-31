Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Jul. declined 70 cents at $10.8750 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 23.75 cents at $7.5350 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. declined 70 cents at $10.8750 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 23.75 cents at $7.5350 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 34 cents $6.6975 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 49 cents at $16.8325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.65 cents at $1.3052 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.20 cents at $1.6512 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs lost 2.43 cents at $1.0797 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.