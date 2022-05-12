RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 3:16 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1107¾ 1174½ 1103¼ 1174½ +65¾
Jul 1113 1183 1102¾ 1178¾ +65¾
Sep 1117 1187¼ 1107½ 1181¾ +64½
Dec 1124 1192½ 1113 1186½ +64
Mar 1121¾ 1192½ 1115½ 1186¾ +62½
May 1115½ 1178 1104¼ 1169¾ +57¾
Jul 1053 1108¼ 1042¼ 1106¼ +53
Sep 1039¼ 1090¾ 1030½ 1090½ +50¼
Dec 1035 1096 1029½ 1088¼ +49
Mar 1020 1075¼ 1020 1075¼ +46¾
May 1055¼ +46¾
Jul 945½ 975¾ 945½ 975¾ +25
Est. sales 67,688. Wed.’s sales 61,581
Wed.’s open int 307,267
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 802½ 814 798¾ 813½ +11¼
Jul 788½ 800¾ 782¾ 791½ +3
Sep 752¼ 768½ 749½ 763¾ +11¾
Dec 735½ 755½ 734½ 753 +17¼
Mar 738¾ 758¼ 738¼ 756¼ +16¾
May 738¼ 757½ 737¾ 755¼ +16¼
Jul 733¾ 750¾ 732¼ 749 +15
Sep 672½ 684½ 669¾ 683¼ +11¼
Dec 645¾ 657¾ 641¾ 655½ +9¼
Mar 651½ 662¾ 648 661¼ +9
May 661½ +7¾
Jul 658¾ +8¼
Sep 594¼ +8¼
Dec 567¾ 578 567¾ 577¼ +3½
Jul 586½ +3½
Dec 544 551 540¼ 551 +2
Est. sales 255,568. Wed.’s sales 232,735
Wed.’s open int 1,515,864, up 5,081
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 654½ +21¼
Jul 605¼ 626½ 602¼ 624½ +21¼
Sep 566½ 590 563 590 +28¼
Dec 565 588¾ 565 588¾ +27¼
Mar 589¾ +27
May 588¾ +27
Jul 588¾ +27
Sep 560½ +27
Dec 560½ +27
Mar 552¾ +27
Jul 560½ +27
Sep 579½ +27
Est. sales 232. Wed.’s sales 237
Wed.’s open int 3,057, up 19
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1641½ 1664¼ 1635½ 1660¼ +10
Jul 1607½ 1627¼ 1590¼ 1613¾ +7
Aug 1560½ 1580 1547¼ 1569¼ +7
Sep 1502 1520¼ 1490½ 1510¼ +6½
Nov 1470¾ 1489 1457¾ 1480½ +8¼
Jan 1474¾ 1490 1460½ 1482¾ +8
Mar 1463 1473¾ 1449¼ 1468¼ +5½
May 1462½ 1470¼ 1447¾ 1465 +5
Jul 1457¾ 1467¼ 1445½ 1462¼ +4½
Aug 1432½ 1448 1432½ 1446 +3¼
Sep 1397½ 1406 1397½ 1406 +1¾
Nov 1371¼ 1379½ 1364¼ 1376¼
Jan 1379
Mar 1369¾ —1¼
May 1368¾ —1¾
Jul 1363½
Aug 1360
Sep 1357¾
Nov 1309¾ 1318¾ 1308¼ 1318¼ —4
Jul 1318¼ —4
Nov 1286¼ —4
Est. sales 144,067. Wed.’s sales 125,587
Wed.’s open int 702,180, up 7,726
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 88.10 88.60 88.00 88.52 —.93
Jul 83.43 83.53 81.88 82.52 —.93
Aug 79.75 79.75 78.19 78.97 —.76
Sep 77.95 77.95 76.37 77.23 —.63
Oct 76.36 76.44 74.83 75.79 —.48
Dec 75.30 75.66 73.95 75.18 —.33
Jan 74.45 74.52 73.04 74.29 —.23
Mar 72.24 73.14 71.88 72.91 —.16
May 71.72 71.81 70.61 71.68 —.14
Jul 70.70 70.85 69.63 70.60 —.13
Aug 68.65 69.29 68.65 69.29 —.18
Sep 68.28 —.24
Oct 66.86 67.35 66.86 67.35 —.23
Dec 66.61 67.04 66.07 67.04 —.27
Jan 66.78 —.28
Mar 66.46 —.28
May 66.33 —.32
Jul 66.24 —.29
Aug 66.09 —.29
Sep 66.03 —.29
Oct 65.85 —.29
Dec 65.71 —.27
Jul 65.46 —.26
Oct 65.46 —.26
Dec 65.13 —.26
Est. sales 82,077. Wed.’s sales 79,135
Wed.’s open int 372,526, up 1,862
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 403.70 403.70 397.20 399.40 —1.20
Jul 399.60 406.10 395.00 396.00 —1.90
Aug 394.90 400.10 391.30 392.70 —.40
Sep 390.50 395.20 388.50 390.00 +.40
Oct 386.80 391.20 384.60 386.50 +.50
Dec 387.70 392.80 386.00 388.40 +1.00
Jan 387.20 391.90 385.60 387.70 +1.10
Mar 386.20 388.50 383.00 384.60 +.80
May 384.80 387.40 382.50 384.30 +.80
Jul 385.90 388.10 383.30 385.00 +.60
Aug 383.80 385.50 381.20 382.60 +.80
Sep 380.50 385.70 378.70 378.70 +.50
Oct 376.90 376.90 372.90 372.90 —.30
Dec 377.70 378.50 372.70 373.70 —.40
Jan 371.70 —.40
Mar 369.40 —.40
May 369.00 —1.10
Jul 369.00 —1.10
Aug 369.00 —1.10
Sep 367.60 —1.10
Oct 355.80 —1.10
Dec 353.30 —1.10
Jul 353.30 —1.10
Oct 353.30 —1.10
Dec 353.30 —1.10
Est. sales 92,282. Wed.’s sales 85,573
Wed.’s open int 359,682

