CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1084½
|1096
|1084½
|1096
|+30
|Jul
|1079
|1121¾
|1077¼
|1106½
|+30
|Sep
|1079½
|1120½
|1079½
|1107¼
|+28
|Dec
|1083½
|1119¼
|1083½
|1108
|+26¼
|Mar
|1088
|1118
|1087¼
|1108
|+25¾
|May
|1084¼
|1106
|1080¾
|1099¼
|+25¼
|Jul
|1030
|1053¼
|1030
|1052¼
|+21½
|Sep
|1025
|1039
|1020¼
|1038¾
|+20¾
|Dec
|1025
|1036¾
|1016¾
|1036
|+20¼
|Mar
|1024
|+19¼
|May
|1003¼
|+15¾
|Jul
|923
|938¼
|920
|938¼
|+20
|Est. sales 83,007.
|Wed.’s sales 84,900
|Wed.’s open int 318,545
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|799¾
|804¾
|796
|803¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|794¼
|802
|791
|797½
|+3¼
|Sep
|752½
|758½
|748
|756¼
|+3½
|Dec
|736¼
|741½
|731½
|738½
|+2¼
|Mar
|739¾
|745
|735¼
|742¼
|+2¼
|May
|741
|746
|736½
|743¼
|+2
|Jul
|733¾
|743
|733
|739½
|+1¼
|Sep
|679
|685½
|677½
|683½
|+1¼
|Dec
|658½
|663¾
|655
|662¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|668
|668¼
|661¼
|668¼
|+2
|May
|669¾
|+2
|Jul
|667
|+2
|Sep
|601¾
|+2
|Dec
|590
|590
|586½
|589¼
|Jul
|598½
|Dec
|566
|568
|564½
|567¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 179,497.
|Wed.’s sales 237,476
|Wed.’s open int 1,511,545
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|689½
|—19¼
|Jul
|676¼
|678¾
|648¾
|659½
|—19¼
|Sep
|596½
|596½
|585
|586
|—9¼
|Dec
|593
|594¾
|583½
|583½
|—9½
|Mar
|583½
|—9
|May
|581¼
|—8½
|Jul
|588
|588
|581¼
|581¼
|—8½
|Sep
|553
|—8½
|Dec
|553
|—8½
|Mar
|545¼
|—8½
|Jul
|553
|—8½
|Sep
|572
|—8½
|Est. sales 326.
|Wed.’s sales 262
|Wed.’s open int 3,181,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1682½
|1699½
|1674½
|1678½
|+8¾
|Jul
|1643
|1667
|1640
|1647
|+6½
|Aug
|1594
|1617¼
|1589¼
|1596¾
|+4½
|Sep
|1525
|1545
|1519¾
|1527½
|+4¾
|Nov
|1488
|1506¾
|1483¾
|1491¾
|+5¼
|Jan
|1490¼
|1509¼
|1486¾
|1494¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|1479¼
|1496
|1474
|1483
|+5¼
|May
|1479¾
|1494¼
|1473¾
|1483
|+5¾
|Jul
|1479¼
|1496¾
|1474¼
|1483¼
|+4½
|Aug
|1480½
|1480½
|1459¾
|1468¼
|+3½
|Sep
|1446
|1446
|1437
|1437
|+5
|Nov
|1408
|1423
|1402½
|1413½
|+5¼
|Jan
|1407
|1415¾
|1407
|1415¾
|+5
|Mar
|1409
|+5¼
|May
|1408½
|+5½
|Jul
|1400½
|+5¼
|Aug
|1397
|+5¼
|Sep
|1395¼
|+5¼
|Nov
|1360
|1360
|1357
|1357
|+7
|Jul
|1357
|+7
|Nov
|1315¼
|1327½
|1315¼
|1327½
|+5½
|Est. sales 123,842.
|Wed.’s sales 129,232
|Wed.’s open int 702,800,
|up 1,944
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|87.15
|87.15
|86.33
|86.50
|—.58
|Jul
|82.37
|83.78
|81.17
|81.85
|—.58
|Aug
|79.27
|80.55
|78.08
|78.85
|—.42
|Sep
|77.50
|78.54
|76.18
|76.97
|—.44
|Oct
|75.77
|76.95
|74.50
|75.30
|—.47
|Dec
|75.06
|76.22
|73.76
|74.62
|—.43
|Jan
|74.52
|75.27
|72.85
|73.77
|—.36
|Mar
|73.50
|73.96
|71.59
|72.59
|—.40
|May
|72.73
|72.73
|70.69
|71.70
|—.39
|Jul
|71.84
|71.84
|69.93
|70.96
|—.39
|Aug
|69.45
|70.02
|69.27
|70.02
|—.37
|Sep
|69.08
|69.35
|69.08
|69.35
|—.28
|Oct
|68.42
|68.72
|68.42
|68.72
|—.31
|Dec
|68.08
|68.58
|67.80
|68.58
|—.30
|Jan
|68.35
|—.29
|Mar
|68.17
|—.29
|May
|68.02
|—.29
|Jul
|67.91
|—.42
|Aug
|67.76
|—.42
|Sep
|67.70
|—.42
|Oct
|67.52
|—.42
|Dec
|67.24
|—.39
|Jul
|66.99
|—.38
|Oct
|66.99
|—.38
|Dec
|66.66
|—.38
|Est. sales 72,376.
|Wed.’s sales 75,139
|Wed.’s open int 365,289,
|up 3,762
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|431.40
|435.10
|425.10
|426.90
|—1.40
|Jul
|418.40
|426.40
|418.40
|419.90
|+1.70
|Aug
|412.30
|418.50
|411.30
|412.40
|+.70
|Sep
|405.90
|410.60
|404.10
|405.60
|+.70
|Oct
|398.00
|402.00
|397.60
|399.00
|+1.80
|Dec
|398.10
|402.70
|397.80
|399.10
|+1.80
|Jan
|398.10
|401.20
|396.40
|397.80
|+1.70
|Mar
|394.20
|397.00
|392.30
|393.90
|+1.60
|May
|395.40
|395.70
|390.90
|392.70
|+1.20
|Jul
|395.50
|395.80
|391.00
|392.70
|+1.10
|Aug
|387.40
|389.00
|387.30
|389.00
|+1.20
|Sep
|385.00
|385.80
|382.50
|382.50
|+.80
|Oct
|378.10
|378.40
|376.30
|376.30
|+1.10
|Dec
|377.70
|379.00
|375.80
|376.60
|+1.10
|Jan
|374.50
|+.90
|Mar
|372.50
|+.90
|May
|373.00
|+.90
|Jul
|373.80
|+.90
|Aug
|373.80
|+.90
|Sep
|372.40
|+.90
|Oct
|360.60
|+.90
|Dec
|358.10
|+.90
|Jul
|358.10
|+.90
|Oct
|358.10
|+.90
|Dec
|358.10
|+.90
|Est. sales 69,656.
|Wed.’s sales 84,573
|Wed.’s open int 364,071
