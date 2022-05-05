CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1084½ 1096 1084½ 1096 +30 Jul 1079 1121¾ 1077¼ 1106½ +30 Sep 1079½ 1120½ 1079½ 1107¼ +28 Dec 1083½ 1119¼ 1083½ 1108 +26¼ Mar 1088 1118 1087¼ 1108 +25¾ May 1084¼ 1106 1080¾ 1099¼ +25¼ Jul 1030 1053¼ 1030 1052¼ +21½ Sep 1025 1039 1020¼ 1038¾ +20¾ Dec 1025 1036¾ 1016¾ 1036 +20¼ Mar 1024 +19¼ May 1003¼ +15¾ Jul 923 938¼ 920 938¼ +20 Est. sales 83,007. Wed.’s sales 84,900 Wed.’s open int 318,545 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 799¾ 804¾ 796 803¾ +5¼ Jul 794¼ 802 791 797½ +3¼ Sep 752½ 758½ 748 756¼ +3½ Dec 736¼ 741½ 731½ 738½ +2¼ Mar 739¾ 745 735¼ 742¼ +2¼ May 741 746 736½ 743¼ +2 Jul 733¾ 743 733 739½ +1¼ Sep 679 685½ 677½ 683½ +1¼ Dec 658½ 663¾ 655 662¼ +1¾ Mar 668 668¼ 661¼ 668¼ +2 May 669¾ +2 Jul 667 +2 Sep 601¾ +2 Dec 590 590 586½ 589¼ Jul 598½ Dec 566 568 564½ 567¼ — ¼ Est. sales 179,497. Wed.’s sales 237,476 Wed.’s open int 1,511,545 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 689½ —19¼ Jul 676¼ 678¾ 648¾ 659½ —19¼ Sep 596½ 596½ 585 586 —9¼ Dec 593 594¾ 583½ 583½ —9½ Mar 583½ —9 May 581¼ —8½ Jul 588 588 581¼ 581¼ —8½ Sep 553 —8½ Dec 553 —8½ Mar 545¼ —8½ Jul 553 —8½ Sep 572 —8½ Est. sales 326. Wed.’s sales 262 Wed.’s open int 3,181, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1682½ 1699½ 1674½ 1678½ +8¾ Jul 1643 1667 1640 1647 +6½ Aug 1594 1617¼ 1589¼ 1596¾ +4½ Sep 1525 1545 1519¾ 1527½ +4¾ Nov 1488 1506¾ 1483¾ 1491¾ +5¼ Jan 1490¼ 1509¼ 1486¾ 1494¾ +4¾ Mar 1479¼ 1496 1474 1483 +5¼ May 1479¾ 1494¼ 1473¾ 1483 +5¾ Jul 1479¼ 1496¾ 1474¼ 1483¼ +4½ Aug 1480½ 1480½ 1459¾ 1468¼ +3½ Sep 1446 1446 1437 1437 +5 Nov 1408 1423 1402½ 1413½ +5¼ Jan 1407 1415¾ 1407 1415¾ +5 Mar 1409 +5¼ May 1408½ +5½ Jul 1400½ +5¼ Aug 1397 +5¼ Sep 1395¼ +5¼ Nov 1360 1360 1357 1357 +7 Jul 1357 +7 Nov 1315¼ 1327½ 1315¼ 1327½ +5½ Est. sales 123,842. Wed.’s sales 129,232 Wed.’s open int 702,800, up 1,944 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 87.15 87.15 86.33 86.50 —.58 Jul 82.37 83.78 81.17 81.85 —.58 Aug 79.27 80.55 78.08 78.85 —.42 Sep 77.50 78.54 76.18 76.97 —.44 Oct 75.77 76.95 74.50 75.30 —.47 Dec 75.06 76.22 73.76 74.62 —.43 Jan 74.52 75.27 72.85 73.77 —.36 Mar 73.50 73.96 71.59 72.59 —.40 May 72.73 72.73 70.69 71.70 —.39 Jul 71.84 71.84 69.93 70.96 —.39 Aug 69.45 70.02 69.27 70.02 —.37 Sep 69.08 69.35 69.08 69.35 —.28 Oct 68.42 68.72 68.42 68.72 —.31 Dec 68.08 68.58 67.80 68.58 —.30 Jan 68.35 —.29 Mar 68.17 —.29 May 68.02 —.29 Jul 67.91 —.42 Aug 67.76 —.42 Sep 67.70 —.42 Oct 67.52 —.42 Dec 67.24 —.39 Jul 66.99 —.38 Oct 66.99 —.38 Dec 66.66 —.38 Est. sales 72,376. Wed.’s sales 75,139 Wed.’s open int 365,289, up 3,762 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 431.40 435.10 425.10 426.90 —1.40 Jul 418.40 426.40 418.40 419.90 +1.70 Aug 412.30 418.50 411.30 412.40 +.70 Sep 405.90 410.60 404.10 405.60 +.70 Oct 398.00 402.00 397.60 399.00 +1.80 Dec 398.10 402.70 397.80 399.10 +1.80 Jan 398.10 401.20 396.40 397.80 +1.70 Mar 394.20 397.00 392.30 393.90 +1.60 May 395.40 395.70 390.90 392.70 +1.20 Jul 395.50 395.80 391.00 392.70 +1.10 Aug 387.40 389.00 387.30 389.00 +1.20 Sep 385.00 385.80 382.50 382.50 +.80 Oct 378.10 378.40 376.30 376.30 +1.10 Dec 377.70 379.00 375.80 376.60 +1.10 Jan 374.50 +.90 Mar 372.50 +.90 May 373.00 +.90 Jul 373.80 +.90 Aug 373.80 +.90 Sep 372.40 +.90 Oct 360.60 +.90 Dec 358.10 +.90 Jul 358.10 +.90 Oct 358.10 +.90 Dec 358.10 +.90 Est. sales 69,656. Wed.’s sales 84,573 Wed.’s open int 364,071

