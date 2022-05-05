RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1084½ 1096 1084½ 1096 +30
Jul 1079 1121¾ 1077¼ 1106½ +30
Sep 1079½ 1120½ 1079½ 1107¼ +28
Dec 1083½ 1119¼ 1083½ 1108 +26¼
Mar 1088 1118 1087¼ 1108 +25¾
May 1084¼ 1106 1080¾ 1099¼ +25¼
Jul 1030 1053¼ 1030 1052¼ +21½
Sep 1025 1039 1020¼ 1038¾ +20¾
Dec 1025 1036¾ 1016¾ 1036 +20¼
Mar 1024 +19¼
May 1003¼ +15¾
Jul 923 938¼ 920 938¼ +20
Est. sales 83,007. Wed.’s sales 84,900
Wed.’s open int 318,545
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 799¾ 804¾ 796 803¾ +5¼
Jul 794¼ 802 791 797½ +3¼
Sep 752½ 758½ 748 756¼ +3½
Dec 736¼ 741½ 731½ 738½ +2¼
Mar 739¾ 745 735¼ 742¼ +2¼
May 741 746 736½ 743¼ +2
Jul 733¾ 743 733 739½ +1¼
Sep 679 685½ 677½ 683½ +1¼
Dec 658½ 663¾ 655 662¼ +1¾
Mar 668 668¼ 661¼ 668¼ +2
May 669¾ +2
Jul 667 +2
Sep 601¾ +2
Dec 590 590 586½ 589¼
Jul 598½
Dec 566 568 564½ 567¼ ¼
Est. sales 179,497. Wed.’s sales 237,476
Wed.’s open int 1,511,545
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 689½ —19¼
Jul 676¼ 678¾ 648¾ 659½ —19¼
Sep 596½ 596½ 585 586 —9¼
Dec 593 594¾ 583½ 583½ —9½
Mar 583½ —9
May 581¼ —8½
Jul 588 588 581¼ 581¼ —8½
Sep 553 —8½
Dec 553 —8½
Mar 545¼ —8½
Jul 553 —8½
Sep 572 —8½
Est. sales 326. Wed.’s sales 262
Wed.’s open int 3,181, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1682½ 1699½ 1674½ 1678½ +8¾
Jul 1643 1667 1640 1647 +6½
Aug 1594 1617¼ 1589¼ 1596¾ +4½
Sep 1525 1545 1519¾ 1527½ +4¾
Nov 1488 1506¾ 1483¾ 1491¾ +5¼
Jan 1490¼ 1509¼ 1486¾ 1494¾ +4¾
Mar 1479¼ 1496 1474 1483 +5¼
May 1479¾ 1494¼ 1473¾ 1483 +5¾
Jul 1479¼ 1496¾ 1474¼ 1483¼ +4½
Aug 1480½ 1480½ 1459¾ 1468¼ +3½
Sep 1446 1446 1437 1437 +5
Nov 1408 1423 1402½ 1413½ +5¼
Jan 1407 1415¾ 1407 1415¾ +5
Mar 1409 +5¼
May 1408½ +5½
Jul 1400½ +5¼
Aug 1397 +5¼
Sep 1395¼ +5¼
Nov 1360 1360 1357 1357 +7
Jul 1357 +7
Nov 1315¼ 1327½ 1315¼ 1327½ +5½
Est. sales 123,842. Wed.’s sales 129,232
Wed.’s open int 702,800, up 1,944
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 87.15 87.15 86.33 86.50 —.58
Jul 82.37 83.78 81.17 81.85 —.58
Aug 79.27 80.55 78.08 78.85 —.42
Sep 77.50 78.54 76.18 76.97 —.44
Oct 75.77 76.95 74.50 75.30 —.47
Dec 75.06 76.22 73.76 74.62 —.43
Jan 74.52 75.27 72.85 73.77 —.36
Mar 73.50 73.96 71.59 72.59 —.40
May 72.73 72.73 70.69 71.70 —.39
Jul 71.84 71.84 69.93 70.96 —.39
Aug 69.45 70.02 69.27 70.02 —.37
Sep 69.08 69.35 69.08 69.35 —.28
Oct 68.42 68.72 68.42 68.72 —.31
Dec 68.08 68.58 67.80 68.58 —.30
Jan 68.35 —.29
Mar 68.17 —.29
May 68.02 —.29
Jul 67.91 —.42
Aug 67.76 —.42
Sep 67.70 —.42
Oct 67.52 —.42
Dec 67.24 —.39
Jul 66.99 —.38
Oct 66.99 —.38
Dec 66.66 —.38
Est. sales 72,376. Wed.’s sales 75,139
Wed.’s open int 365,289, up 3,762
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 431.40 435.10 425.10 426.90 —1.40
Jul 418.40 426.40 418.40 419.90 +1.70
Aug 412.30 418.50 411.30 412.40 +.70
Sep 405.90 410.60 404.10 405.60 +.70
Oct 398.00 402.00 397.60 399.00 +1.80
Dec 398.10 402.70 397.80 399.10 +1.80
Jan 398.10 401.20 396.40 397.80 +1.70
Mar 394.20 397.00 392.30 393.90 +1.60
May 395.40 395.70 390.90 392.70 +1.20
Jul 395.50 395.80 391.00 392.70 +1.10
Aug 387.40 389.00 387.30 389.00 +1.20
Sep 385.00 385.80 382.50 382.50 +.80
Oct 378.10 378.40 376.30 376.30 +1.10
Dec 377.70 379.00 375.80 376.60 +1.10
Jan 374.50 +.90
Mar 372.50 +.90
May 373.00 +.90
Jul 373.80 +.90
Aug 373.80 +.90
Sep 372.40 +.90
Oct 360.60 +.90
Dec 358.10 +.90
Jul 358.10 +.90
Oct 358.10 +.90
Dec 358.10 +.90
Est. sales 69,656. Wed.’s sales 84,573
Wed.’s open int 364,071

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up