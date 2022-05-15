RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

‘Reprehensible’: Oz condemns GOP opponent’s tweet on Islam

US set to remove 5 groups from foreign terrorism blacklist

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

Trump backs Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes

GOP’s new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

House subpoenas its own, sets new norm after Jan. 6 attack

