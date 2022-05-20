AP Top Political News at 1:43 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden to highlight U.S. chip production — in South Korea Biden in Asia: New friends, old tensions, storms at home…

Biden to highlight U.S. chip production — in South Korea Biden in Asia: New friends, old tensions, storms at home Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11 Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program Oz, McCormick tied in Pa. with thousands of ballots to count Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.