Biden to highlight U.S. chip production — in South Korea
Biden in Asia: New friends, old tensions, storms at home
Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse
Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
Oz, McCormick tied in Pa. with thousands of ballots to count
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.