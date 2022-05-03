Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio’s heated Senate primary In Ohio,…

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio’s heated Senate primary

In Ohio, US House rematch again tests progressive clout

Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right’s sway

Ohio’s GOP elections chief faces conservative foe in primary

Indiana GOP lawmakers resisting many hard-right challengers

Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

Jan. 6 panel wants answers from GOP’s Brooks, Biggs, Jackson

Trump’s bid to shape GOP faces test with voters in May races

Biden meets with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.