RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden’s leadership of Democrats faces test in next primaries

2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries

Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Fetterman recovering from stroke

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman’s diagnosis?

Maryland’s Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

McConnell: Finland, Sweden ‘important additions’ to NATO

US set to remove 5 groups from foreign terrorism blacklist

