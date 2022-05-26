RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

A decade of congressional inaction on gun control

‘Trump is in the past’: Mounting losses show limits of power

Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death

Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023

‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary

Jill Biden, Murthy welcome 2nd mass delivery of baby formula

Envoy: Iran nuclear deal looks ‘tenuous’ but worth seeking

House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol

