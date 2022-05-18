Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn Takeaways: Election denier…

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn

Watchdog: US troop pullout was key factor in Afghan collapse

Will Turkey upend NATO expansion? US officials seek clarity

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’

AP Interview: Scottish leader stresses independence, NATO

Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania

House 1/6 panel rejects Justice Dept.’s transcript request

US sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.