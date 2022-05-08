AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink
Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill
Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar
What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel
‘This has to end’: Jill Biden sees Ukraine moms’ heartbreak
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Abortion rights may rest on governor’s races in some states
Wisconsin GOP eyeing shift in control of election oversight
Oz’s ties to Turkey attacked in Pennsylvania’s Senate race
Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.