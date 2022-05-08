RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

‘This has to end’: Jill Biden sees Ukraine moms’ heartbreak

Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

Abortion rights may rest on governor’s races in some states

Wisconsin GOP eyeing shift in control of election oversight

Oz’s ties to Turkey attacked in Pennsylvania’s Senate race

Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up