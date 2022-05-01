RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner

Activists keep up pressure as Biden weighs student debt move

Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

Back with the banned: Do Twitter’s exiles return under Musk?

Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him

Louisville mayor’s race plays out amid lingering tensions

Late Del. Gov. du Pont remembered for bipartisanship, humor

Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

Latest News

