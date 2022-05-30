AP Top Political News at 1:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we…

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’ Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat Biden tells Delaware grads to step up, ‘now it’s your hour’ Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.