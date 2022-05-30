RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
AP Top Political News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat

Biden tells Delaware grads to step up, ‘now it’s your hour’

Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

