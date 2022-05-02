RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia

Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid ‘on the table’

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner

DC’s National Guard takes to the streets in recruitment push

Activists keep up pressure as Biden weighs student debt move

Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

Back with the banned: Do Twitter’s exiles return under Musk?

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up