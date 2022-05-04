4 Ways Personal, Diversity Statements Differ in Law School Applications

Few elements of the law school application are as misunderstood as the diversity statement. Exploring the major differences between the…

Few elements of the law school application are as misunderstood as the diversity statement. Exploring the major differences between the personal statement and diversity statement can help answer many of the questions that applicants have about the diversity statement, including what it is, who should write one and how to approach it.

The Diversity Statement Is Optional

Every law school requires applicants to write a personal statement, the primary written essay for the law school application. In contrast, a diversity statement is always an optional essay.

Nearly every law school allows applicants to write a diversity statement, and no law school would regret receiving a short and insightful diversity statement. But it is never required, and most applicants do not write one.

Diversity Statement Prompts Vary Between Schools

Law schools tend to have similar personal statement prompts about the reasons an applicant is applying to law school. Personal statements are typically limited to two double-spaced pages with one-inch margins, although some schools allow three or more pages.

Some personal statement prompts include extra questions, perhaps about an applicant’s interest in a specific school. Applicants may also tailor their personal statement to a certain school, or create an expanded version for a school that allows three pages. But otherwise, the same personal statement might be used for multiple schools.

Diversity statements tend to be shorter, generally one double-spaced page. And their prompts vary more between schools. Some schools use broad language that covers all kinds of diversity, while others are more narrowly focused on applicants’ race, ethnicity, and gender or sexual identity.

For example, being a veteran or in active military service may fit some schools’ diversity statement prompts but not others. In those cases, it may be best to highlight this aspect of your background elsewhere in the application, like your personal statement or resume.

Be sure to read each prompt carefully before writing and submitting a diversity statement.

Not Everyone Should Write a Diversity Statement

Many applicants have the mistaken impression that writing a diversity statement is always a good idea, because law schools are looking for diversity. But a misconceived diversity statement can backfire and seem insensitive or trivializing.

Everyone is different in some ways, and law applicants are not as monolithic as they once were. Many applicants come from minority backgrounds, and most applicants identify as women.

A diversity statement is not simply a place to talk about what distinguishes you from other people. It is not a place to detail your genetic or family history. It is intended more to discuss the challenges you have faced because of your background or life experiences.

The essay is most appropriate if you come from an underrepresented background or have faced unique hardships that require more elaboration.

Diversity Statements Should Be Approached Differently

Just because you can write a diversity statement doesn’t mean you should. The diversity statement should complement your personal statement with extra context, not reiterate it.

For example, if you come from an Indigenous background and plan to devote your legal career to advocating for Native rights, that may be a great topic for your personal statement. In that case, there’s no reason to repeat the same information in your diversity statement. The reader already knows about your background.

However, if you come from an Indigenous background but are most interested in energy law for unrelated reasons, a diversity statement will save you from making an unfair choice between discussing your career goals and your heritage. Law schools want to give you space to discuss both.

Your diversity and personal statements may differ in tone as well as subject. A personal statement is about your achievements and dreams, and it may sound a bit self-aggrandizing. A diversity statement should be more reflective and self-aware, showing that you have the maturity to engage with others with different points of view.

It can be hard to strike the right tone in your diversity statement, and it may take a few drafts. Avoid self-pity, self-justification and persistent negativity. Focus on your experience, how it shaped you and what you bring to the table because of it.

