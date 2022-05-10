10 Best Online Outlet Stores That Save You Money

Everyone loves a bargain, and outlet stores promise name brand goods at deep discounts. Originally intended to sell overstocked goods…

Everyone loves a bargain, and outlet stores promise name brand goods at deep discounts. Originally intended to sell overstocked goods or items with minor defects, outlet stores have turned into shopping destinations and now they can be found online as well.

Many brands, ranging from high-end designers such as Coach to shoe retailer Sperry, have online outlet stores. Deals and quality can vary though with some brands now making items specifically for their outlet and factory shops.

If you’re looking for a bargain, here are 10 online outlet stores representing a range of product options:

— Amazon Outlet.

— J. Crew Factory.

— Best Buy Outlet.

— 6pm.

— Neiman Marcus Last Call.

— REI Outlet.

— Zales Outlet.

— Reebok Outlet.

— Nordstrom Rack.

— Burkes Outlet.

Amazon Outlet

Website:Amazon Outlet

Best for:Largest selection of goods

Like Amazon itself, the Amazon Outlet sells items across a multitude of categories from clothing to kitchenware to books. Amazon brands such as Amazon Essentials and Amazon Basics are prominently featured, but many other brands, including some premium names, are available as well. Not everything is bargain priced, but there are deals of up to 71% off in multiple product categories.

J. Crew Factory

Website:J. Crew Factory

Best for:Clothes for the whole family

Clothing retailer J. Crew is known for classic fashion for the whole family. At its online outlet store, you’ll find coats, pajamas, sweaters and shoes for men, women, boys and girls, with sizes for women ranging from 00 to 3X. The J. Crew Factory promises discounts of up to 60% off, and those prices can be stacked with coupon codes for even greater savings. Dock shorts, for example, sell for $34.95 at the online outlet store and have a comparable regular price of $69.50.

Best Buy Outlet

Website:Best Buy Outlet

Best for:Electronics

The items for sale at the Best Buy Outlet fall into three categories: open box, refurbished and clearance. Open box goods may be in excellent condition or come with minor cosmetic damage, significant wear or missing accessories. However, the condition of items is clearly stated, and pricing reflects the condition. For instance, the latest model of Apple iPad with 64 GB of memory currently sells for a regular price of $329.99. An open box item in excellent condition is listed at $312.99 while one in satisfactory condition sells for $306.99.

6pm

Website:6pm

Best for:Shoes

As the discount website for Zappos, this online outlet store is a prime spot to pick up bargain-priced shoes. The clearance portion of the site offers products at prices that are as much as 70% off. You’ll find deals such as Coach Rilee leather boots for $87.55, a substantial drop from the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $295. Be aware that while 6pm is affiliated with Zappos, it doesn’t come with the latter’s famously long return period. If you need to send back a purchase, there is a standard 30-day return window that starts on the purchase date.

Neiman Marcus Last Call

Website:Neiman Marcus Last Call

Best for: Designer goods

While Neiman Marcus has closed many of its brick-and-mortar Last Call outlet stores, you can still find deals on designer goods online. The Last Call section of the retailer’s website offers clothing, handbags, home goods and more from dozens of designer labels. Popular brands include Versace, Giorgio Armani, Valentino and Tom Ford. Products can be as much as 75% off, and deals include items such as Alexander McQueen peg trousers, which are marked down from $990 to $247.

REI Outlet

Website:REI Outlet

Best for:Outdoor gear

For those who like to get outdoors, the REI Outlet offers deals on closeout items and models from previous years. The site has outerwear and shoes as well as specialty gear for activities such as camping, climbing and snow sports. Featured brands include Columbia, Camelbak and Marmot, and discounts can be as much as 50% off. Discounts can be even greater for items selected as the deal of the day. Watch for online coupon codes that can provide additional savings on already reduced-price items.

Zales Outlet

Website:Zales Outlet

Best for:Jewelry

Zales describes itself as “The Diamond Store,” and the company’s online outlet offers diamond jewelry at discounts of up to 50% off or more. There are also sterling silver earrings, chains and men’s wedding rings available at reduced prices. The outlet features collections such as Vera Wang, Endless Brilliance and Enchanted Disney, but not everything seems to be sale priced. Returns can be made within 30 days of when a purchase is shipped while exchanges are offered within 60 days for jewelry and 30 days for watches.

Reebok Outlet

Website:Reebok Outlet

Best for:Athletic wear

Reebok outlet deals are located on the sale section of the retailer’s website. There, shoppers will find shoes and apparel for men and women as well as shoes for kids. The inventory includes items from both Reebok and other brands such as Les Mills and Goodr. Discounts can be as much as 40% off, but most items have their price reduced in the range of 20 to 30%. The site’s search filters make it easy to browse items by discount, sport, color and even the sustainability of the materials used.

Nordstrom Rack

Website:Nordstrom Rack

Best for:Beauty products

Fans of Nordstrom will find many of their favorite designers and fashions at a reduced price at Nordstrom Rack. The online outlet store is a good option for clothing and home goods but also has an extensive collection of discounted makeup and beauty products. You’ll find names here such as Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay and M.A.C Cosmetics for as much as 50% off.

Burkes Outlet

Website:Burkes Outlet

Best for:Home décor and kitchenware

Owned by Bealls Inc., Burkes Outlet has almost everything you would expect to find in a traditional department store. Its product categories include clothing, shoes and toys, but it can be a particularly good choice for home goods. You’ll find brand names such as Yankee Candle, Kitchen Aid and London Fog, with many items selling for 50% off their suggested retail price.

Update 05/10/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.