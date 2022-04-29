UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ProUltShTc
|20.02
|14.04
|19.22
|+14.04
|+270.9
|2BPPrud
|2
|18.39
|3.90
|13.01
|+9.08
|+231.0
|3NxTierOilSol
|11.82
|3.56
|11.03
|+7.48
|+210.7
|4AlphMetalRs
|164.69
|55.98
|154.74
|+93.69
|+153.5
|5ExterranCp
|7.70
|2.96
|6.79
|+3.81
|+127.9
|6RPCInc
|12.91
|4.51
|10.34
|+5.80
|+127.8
|7PeabodyEng
|33.29
|9.83
|22.64
|+12.57
|+124.8
|8PBFEnergy
|30.63
|13.10
|29.06
|+16.09
|+124.1
|9AmplifyEngy
|7.44
|3.10
|6.68
|+3.57
|+114.8
|10SeacorMarine
|8.54
|3.36
|7.20
|+3.80
|+111.8
|11ComstkRr
|18.55
|6.88
|17.03
|+8.94
|+110.5
|12CONSOLEn
|50
|50.39
|19.11
|47.55
|+24.84
|+109.4
|13VaalcoEgy
|8.23
|3.16
|6.54
|+3.33
|+103.7
|14PrecDrill
|85.29
|35.88
|71.79
|+36.36
|+102.6
|15AnteroRescs
|37.34
|15.98
|35.20
|+17.70
|+101.1
|16USNGasFd
|28.15
|12.09
|25.00
|+12.51
|+100.2
|17NoEurOil
|47
|20.00
|9.78
|20.00
|+9.99
|+
|99.8
|18iPathNatGas
|42.56
|18.48
|37.53
|+18.62
|+
|98.5
|19USSilica
|21.54
|8.91
|18.58
|+9.18
|+
|97.7
|20KosmosEngy
|8.36
|3.45
|6.76
|+3.30
|+
|95.4
|21MesaRoyalty
|13.20
|5.91
|12.00
|+5.85
|+
|95.1
|22Renren
|29.60
|15.01
|28.59
|+13.91
|+
|94.8
|23HelmPayne
|50.50
|23.83
|46.03
|+22.33
|+
|94.2
|24LSBIndss
|27.45
|9.06
|21.41
|+10.36
|+
|93.8
|25ScorpioTk
|15
|25.34
|11.02
|24.73
|+11.92
|+
|93.1
|26USNatGas
|25.26
|11.56
|22.48
|+10.76
|+
|91.8
|27Nabors
|207.67
|82.50
|154.62
|+73.53
|+
|90.7
|28OccidentPet
|63.56
|29.15
|55.09
|+26.10
|+
|90.0
|29BorrDrillrs
|5.07
|1.75
|3.87
|+1.81
|+
|87.9
|30Tidewatr
|23.99
|10.70
|19.96
|+9.25
|+
|86.4
|31TalosEngy
|20.60
|9.08
|18.17
|+8.37
|+
|85.4
|32ArdmoreShip
|6.44
|3.09
|6.23
|+2.85
|+
|84.3
|33EQTCorp
|45.50
|19.20
|39.75
|+17.94
|+
|82.3
|34ArchResour
|9
|176.35
|86.50
|166.38
|+75.06
|+
|82.2
|35CVRPtrs
|20
|179.74
|82.75
|149.46
|+66.77
|+
|80.7
|36IntrepPotsh
|91
|121.72
|34.38
|76.58
|+33.85
|+
|79.2
|37SandRidgeEn
|20.50
|9.07
|18.57
|+8.11
|+
|77.5
|38ProUltO&Gs
|159.07
|77.21
|134.80
|+58.21
|+
|76.0
|39AmerRlty
|2
|23.02
|11.90
|22.22
|+9.57
|+
|75.7
|40Direx30TBr
|97.81
|55.78
|95.39
|+40.93
|+
|75.2
|41PrSh20yrTr
|55.41
|31.53
|54.04
|+23.13
|+
|74.8
|42ProPetroHld
|16.92
|8.13
|14.14
|+6.04
|+
|74.6
|43SJuanBasin
|29
|12.39
|5.92
|10.62
|+4.53
|+
|74.4
|44MRCGlobal
|13.45
|6.94
|11.99
|+5.11
|+
|74.3
|45SolarOilfld
|12.10
|6.60
|11.25
|+4.70
|+
|71.8
|46XinyuanRE
|2
|1.23
|.55
|1.08
|+.45
|+
|71.4
|47BiPEngy
|69.75
|40.90
|69.00
|+28.73
|+
|71.3
|48AlleghTech
|30.74
|16.02
|27.18
|+11.25
|+
|70.6
|49QuadGraph
|10
|7.55
|3.90
|6.78
|+2.78
|+
|69.5
|50SilverbowRs
|41
|40.50
|19.00
|36.60
|+14.83
|+
|68.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1QuanergySy
|7.15
|1.48
|1.77
|—
|8.24
|—
|82.3
|2iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06
|—34.78
|—
|81.2
|3CooperStdHldg
|27.35
|4.47
|4.61
|—17.80
|—
|79.4
|4VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65
|—21.01
|—
|78.8
|5Vapotherm
|21.06
|4.40
|4.44
|—16.27
|—
|78.6
|6DrxBioBull
|39.50
|7.75
|8.14
|—27.86
|—
|77.4
|7fuboTV
|16.65
|3.75
|3.79
|—11.73
|—
|75.6
|8CarvanaA
|240.59
|57.41
|57.96—173.83
|—
|75.0
|9CloopenGrp
|3.00
|.74
|.74
|—
|2.16
|—
|74.5
|10BITMining
|6.28
|1.60
|1.67
|—
|4.47
|—
|72.8
|11CianADRn
|13.61
|3.15
|3.40
|—
|8.93
|—
|72.4
|12CootekCay
|.64
|.17
|.17
|—
|.44
|—
|72.3
|13CazooGrp
|6.22
|1.68
|1.69
|—
|4.34
|—
|72.0
|14Heliogenn
|16.31
|3.12
|3.84
|—
|9.73
|—
|71.7
|15VoltaInc
|7.64
|2.01
|2.09
|—
|5.25
|—
|71.5
|16WeidaiLtdrs
|1
|2.98
|.91
|1.08
|—
|2.67
|—
|71.2
|17DrxHmbldBull
|124.37
|33.51
|36.46
|—87.34
|—
|70.5
|18Roblox
|103.79
|29.52
|30.65
|—72.51
|—
|70.3
|19RomeoPwr
|3.94
|1.04
|1.10
|—
|2.55
|—
|69.9
|20PuxinLtdrs
|3.95
|1.13
|1.22
|—
|2.77
|—
|69.4
|21Shopify
|33
|1393.67
|411.17
|426.82—950.57
|—
|69.0
|22WeaveComn
|15.65
|4.53
|4.74
|—10.44
|—
|68.8
|23GatosSilvr
|11.70
|2.68
|3.38
|—
|7.00
|—
|67.4
|24DxSOXBull
|74.21
|21.48
|22.24
|—45.77
|—
|67.3
|25Farfetch
|35.26
|10.75
|11.20
|—22.23
|—
|66.5
|26VnEkRussSC
|33.99
|9.83
|11.24
|—22.09
|—
|66.3
|27Invitae
|15.87
|4.63
|5.31
|—
|9.96
|—
|65.2
|28GinkgoBion
|8.77
|2.62
|2.90
|—
|5.41
|—
|65.1
|29BlackSkyTc
|5.01
|1.48
|1.57
|—
|2.92
|—
|65.0
|30UpHealth
|2.79
|.76
|.80
|—
|1.44
|—
|64.3
|31AsanaA
|76.93
|26.43
|26.80
|—47.75
|—
|64.1
|32ErosSTXGl
|4.18
|1.71
|1.73
|—
|3.07
|—
|64.0
|33Hovnanian
|1
|130.50
|44.64
|46.02
|—81.27
|—
|63.8
|34Teladoc
|95.71
|28.75
|33.76
|—58.06
|—
|63.2
|35SeaLtd
|231.21
|79.67
|82.76—140.95
|—
|63.0
|36CypressEnP
|3.67
|.39
|.42
|—
|.70
|—
|62.8
|37Zymeworks
|17.27
|4.56
|6.11
|—10.28
|—
|62.7
|38DiDiGlbln
|5.48
|1.65
|1.88
|—
|3.10
|—
|62.2
|39StemInc
|19.75
|7.08
|7.17
|—11.80
|—
|62.2
|40SoloBrandAn
|17.45
|5.93
|5.97
|—
|9.66
|—
|61.8
|41RushStr
|17.24
|6.01
|6.35
|—10.15
|—
|61.5
|42OneSmrtIntrs
|11.25
|2.50
|3.90
|—
|6.10
|—
|61.0
|43Lannett
|1.85
|.58
|.64
|—
|.98
|—
|60.5
|44EPAMSys
|47
|675.34
|168.59
|264.99—403.46
|—
|60.4
|45RanpakHl
|39.91
|14.57
|15.08
|—22.50
|—
|59.9
|46Wayfair
|16
|197.77
|75.65
|76.94—113.03
|—
|59.5
|47DxRetlBulls
|39.66
|14.75
|14.90
|—21.53
|—
|59.1
|48SQZBiotch
|10.86
|2.73
|3.69
|—
|5.24
|—
|58.7
|49UiPath
|44.13
|17.61
|17.83
|—25.30
|—
|58.7
|50PrUShCrders
|12.93
|4.68
|5.28
|—
|7.47
|—
|58.6
|—————————
