UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1GranTierrag
|14
|2.02
|.76
|1.62
|+.86
|+112.9
|2ITTechPck
|.48
|.16
|.45
|+.22
|+
|96.5
|3RingEnergy
|4.85
|2.25
|4.47
|+2.19
|+
|96.1
|4BattalionOil
|23.33
|9.74
|18.84
|+9.04
|+
|92.2
|5MexcoEngy
|43.00
|9.00
|16.05
|+6.67
|+
|71.1
|6EmpirePetrl
|23.80
|13.09
|23.80
|+9.70
|+
|68.8
|7Tellurian
|6.54
|2.23
|4.98
|+1.90
|+
|61.7
|8SolitarioExp
|.98
|.42
|.73
|+.23
|+
|46.0
|9AdamsRsc
|10
|39.89
|27.40
|38.87
|+11.06
|+
|39.8
|10ProtalixBio
|2.00
|.70
|1.16
|+.33
|+
|39.4
|11ImperOilg
|18
|52.54
|36.19
|50.14
|+14.04
|+
|38.9
|12SupDrillPdts
|1.84
|.65
|.99
|+.26
|+
|35.5
|13CheniereEngy
|149.42
|100.13
|135.81
|+34.39
|+
|33.9
|14Envela
|5.64
|3.51
|5.43
|+1.36
|+
|33.4
|15CheniereEnLP
|27
|61.91
|42.00
|53.76
|+11.52
|+
|27.3
|16UraniumEng
|6.60
|2.34
|4.25
|+.90
|+
|26.9
|17IntlTowerHg
|1.23
|.67
|.92
|+.19
|+
|25.2
|18EvolutionPet
|8.17
|4.98
|6.31
|+1.26
|+
|25.0
|19VistaGold
|1.12
|.63
|.87
|+.16
|+
|23.1
|20NexGenEng
|5.66
|3.67
|5.37
|+1.00
|+
|22.9
|21WstnCop&Ggs
|2.40
|1.41
|1.91
|+.35
|+
|22.4
|22ArenaGpHln
|11.50
|7.50
|10.35
|+1.85
|+
|21.8
|23FlanignEnt
|6
|40.00
|26.92
|37.20
|+6.33
|+
|20.5
|24RileyExplor
|36.00
|19.00
|23.23
|+3.91
|+
|20.2
|25CaldeoniaMn
|8
|18.23
|10.51
|14.01
|+2.35
|+
|20.2
|26NERealty
|3
|85.00
|66.13
|80.13
|+12.33
|+
|18.2
|27CoreMolding
|24
|11.51
|7.96
|10.00
|+1.49
|+
|17.5
|28GoldResource
|17
|2.63
|1.50
|1.83
|+.27
|+
|17.3
|29Innsuites
|4.64
|2.15
|2.53
|+.35
|+
|16.1
|30GoldenMin
|.63
|.34
|.41
|+.06
|+
|16.0
|31XtantMed
|.92
|.53
|.65
|+.09
|+
|15.9
|32AIMImmu
|1.38
|.55
|1.05
|+.13
|+
|14.1
|33Ur-Energy
|1.95
|1.03
|1.38
|+.16
|+
|13.1
|34FTEngyInco
|17.00
|13.82
|15.53
|+1.71
|+
|12.4
|35Pedevco
|2.44
|1.00
|1.19
|+.13
|+
|12.3
|36GeeGroupInc
|.65
|.47
|.64
|+.07
|+
|11.9
|37EagleCapGth
|11.25
|8.30
|10.53
|+1.02
|+
|10.7
|38NoDynMing
|.51
|.29
|.36
|+.03
|+
|8.9
|39RegHlthPrpfA
|5.92
|3.61
|5.00
|+.40
|+
|8.7
|40B2goldCpg
|11
|5.07
|3.39
|4.25
|+.32
|+
|8.1
|41MastchDig
|18
|21.83
|16.29
|18.42
|+1.35
|+
|7.9
|42SeabrdCp
|9
|4394.25
|3577.79
|4224.99+289.98
|+
|7.4
|43BirksGroup
|5.99
|4.29
|5.15
|+.30
|+
|6.2
|44Ballantyne
|4
|3.43
|2.68
|3.05
|+.16
|+
|5.5
|45EquinoxGld
|9.07
|5.47
|7.13
|+.37
|+
|5.5
|46GamcoGoldNR
|4.14
|3.54
|3.93
|+.18
|+
|4.8
|47CKXLands
|48
|16.50
|10.21
|11.61
|+.41
|+
|3.7
|48IncOpporRI
|11
|16.99
|10.05
|12.38
|+.43
|+
|3.6
|49GrupoSimec
|36.27
|22.97
|27.95
|+.95
|+
|3.5
|50MaverisMet
|5.45
|3.95
|4.51
|+.15
|+
|3.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1vjAerocentry
|1
|63.80
|1.43
|1.46
|—58.24
|—
|97.6
|2LairdSuper
|14.79
|2.25
|3.01
|—10.03
|—
|76.9
|3BitNileHld
|1
|1.43
|.38
|.40
|—
|.79
|—
|66.1
|4Trio-Tech
|20
|13.49
|5.06
|5.11
|—
|8.32
|—
|62.0
|5PowerREIT
|22
|81.99
|25.68
|26.86
|—42.03
|—
|61.0
|6NanoViricid
|3.93
|1.42
|1.49
|—
|2.23
|—
|59.9
|7Cel-Sci
|7.73
|2.62
|2.86
|—
|4.24
|—
|59.7
|8Stereotaxis
|7.22
|2.45
|2.50
|—
|3.70
|—
|59.7
|9AmpioPharm
|.65
|.20
|.23
|—
|.34
|—
|59.6
|10MarygoldCos
|5.15
|1.29
|1.37
|—
|2.02
|—
|59.6
|11AsensusSrg
|1.22
|.43
|.45
|—
|.66
|—
|59.2
|12MyomoInc
|8.79
|2.80
|2.98
|—
|3.87
|—
|56.5
|13InfuSystem
|10
|17.54
|6.78
|7.93
|—
|9.10
|—
|53.4
|14Renovacor
|8.66
|3.52
|3.75
|—
|3.95
|—
|51.3
|15MilestoneSci
|2.20
|.94
|1.01
|—
|1.05
|—
|51.0
|16LineageCell
|2.58
|1.13
|1.22
|—
|1.23
|—
|50.2
|17AltisourceAsst
|1
|18.70
|9.10
|9.10
|—
|8.80
|—
|49.2
|181847Goedck
|2.61
|1.26
|1.27
|—
|1.13
|—
|47.1
|19iBio
|.61
|.28
|.29
|—
|.26
|—
|46.6
|20RetractblTch
|3
|7.37
|3.28
|3.83
|—
|3.10
|—
|44.7
|21CentrusEngy
|57.67
|26.70
|27.76
|—22.15
|—
|44.4
|22WincIncn
|8.66
|2.58
|2.94
|—
|2.31
|—
|44.0
|23CynergisTek
|2.01
|.76
|.81
|—
|.63
|—
|43.5
|24ChinaPhrmH
|.53
|.25
|.28
|—
|.20
|—
|42.2
|25cbdMDInc
|1.30
|.63
|.64
|—
|.44
|—
|40.7
|26WestwatRs
|2.54
|1.23
|1.29
|—
|.86
|—
|40.0
|27ZedgeIncn
|12
|9.39
|4.99
|5.14
|—
|3.36
|—
|39.5
|28ImpacMtg
|1.35
|.60
|.69
|—
|.42
|—
|37.7
|29inTestCorp
|17
|14.05
|7.80
|7.93
|—
|4.79
|—
|37.7
|30TakungArt
|4.88
|1.56
|2.53
|—
|1.52
|—
|37.5
|31AlexcoResg
|2.09
|1.06
|1.09
|—
|.65
|—
|37.4
|32Sifco
|7.95
|3.91
|4.08
|—
|2.42
|—
|37.2
|33NovaBayPh
|.43
|.22
|.24
|—
|.14
|—
|36.3
|34GalianoGld
|3
|.80
|.45
|.45
|—
|.25
|—
|35.7
|35TrilogyMetl
|1.70
|.87
|1.07
|—
|.58
|—
|35.2
|36TimberPhrm
|.41
|.24
|.25
|—
|.13
|—
|33.7
|37eMagin
|1.92
|.84
|.88
|—
|.41
|—
|31.8
|38FrshVineWn
|9.75
|2.80
|3.49
|—
|1.61
|—
|31.6
|39AlphaPro
|2
|6.35
|3.76
|4.09
|—
|1.88
|—
|31.5
|40MatinasBio
|1.06
|.49
|.71
|—
|.31
|—
|30.2
|41WirelessTel
|2.40
|1.54
|1.57
|—
|.63
|—
|28.6
|42OceanPwr
|1.89
|.93
|1.06
|—
|.42
|—
|28.4
|43TrinityPlace
|2.13
|1.18
|1.32
|—
|.52
|—
|28.3
|44Can-Fite
|1.45
|.86
|.93
|—
|.36
|—
|27.9
|45FlexibleSolu
|11
|4.50
|2.76
|2.81
|—
|1.08
|—
|27.8
|46CornerstStrat
|14.60
|10.25
|10.37
|—
|3.92
|—
|27.4
|47CornerTotRet
|14.20
|9.88
|9.98
|—
|3.77
|—
|27.4
|48AbdnChile
|8.25
|5.76
|5.85
|—
|2.07
|—
|26.1
|49UniqueFabr
|2
|2.27
|1.40
|1.45
|—
|.51
|—
|26.0
|50AllsprMSec
|13.34
|9.38
|9.79
|—
|3.43
|—
|25.9
|—————————
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.