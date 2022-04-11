U.S. News & World Report Announces 2022 Best Credit Cards Award Winners

U.S. News & World Report just released its list of the Best Credit Cards Awards of 2022. These are the…

U.S. News & World Report just released its list of the Best Credit Cards Awards of 2022.

These are the winners:

— Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card: BankAmericard credit card.

— Best Airline Credit Card: Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card.

— Best Balance Transfer Credit Card: Wells Fargo Reflect Card.

— Best Business Credit Card: Capital One Spark Miles for Business.

— Best Cash Back Credit Card: Chase Freedom Unlimited.

— Best Rewards Credit Card: Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express.

— Best Student Credit Card: Discover it Student Cash Back.

— Best Travel Credit Card: Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

Our editors know all of you are struggling with high prices, so this year, we added an award category to help consumers deal with high prices.

The Editors’ Choice Award for the Best Credit Card for Beating Inflation: Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card won this category because of the generous rewards it offers on groceries and gas purchases.

Check out the lucrative rewards on everyday expenses:

— 6% cash back on up to $6,000 in grocery purchases.

— 6% cash back on streaming subscriptions.

— 3% cash back on gas purchases.

— 3% cash back on transit, such as buses and taxis.

— 1% cash back on other purchases.

You can also earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 within the first six months of opening your account. If you want to save money and work out at home, this card offers a $120 credit on Equinox+.

On the downside, there’s a $95 annual fee, but it’s waived for the first year. After that, it’s likely that the amount of rewards you can earn will offset the amount of the annual fee. Note that there are some limitations on the rewards, so be sure you read the rewards program carefully. That way, you can maximize your benefit and save money with this card.

