The 9 Best EV Stocks to Buy

The first quarter of 2022 hasn’t been kind to electric vehicle stocks. Vehicle production declined almost across the board, largely due to headwinds in China, according to Bank of America’s latest analysis. This, coupled with continued strain from COVID-19 and a semiconductor shortage, has increased the risk profile for the sector considerably. That said, investors looking for long-term plays can still find value in EV and battery stocks. Here are nine of the best battery companies and EV stocks to buy, according to industry experts.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (ticker: RIVN)

Rivian went public in November 2021 and began delivering its first R1T electric pickup trucks in December. Rivian’s list of high-profile investors includes Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Ford Motor Co. (F) and billionaire George Soros, who recently disclosed holding a 19.8 million-share stake. Analyst John Murphy says Rivian is one of the most viable competitors within the EV startup space, thanks to its clearly defined, direct-to-customer sales and service model, and its attractive vehicles. Murphy says Rivian has competitive technology, a valuable EV brand and plenty of financial backing.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Lucid is an EV pure-play stock that went public via a special-purpose acquisition company merger in July 2021. Murphy has compared Lucid to Ferrari NV (RACE) and says the company’s first model, the Air sedan, and its upcoming SUV called Gravity could be strong sellers for the company. Lucid raised more than $2 billion from a convertible note offering in December of 2021. In Late April, Lucid secured an agreement from Saudi Arabia — which holds an approximately 62% stake in the company — to sell 50,000 electric vehicles over the next 10 years with an option to purchase 50,000 more.

Nio Inc. (NIO)

Chinese stocks have taken a beating in 2022. Chinese regulators have been cracking down on tech stocks, while U.S. regulators are threatening to delist Chinese stocks that don’t comply with new, rigorous accounting standards. Despite the risks, some analysts say the potential of Chinese growth stocks is too much to resist. Chinese EV maker Nio reported 28% delivery growth in the first quarter, lower than that of rivals XPeng and Li Auto. Analyst Ming Hsun Lee has a neutral rating on NIO, as its growth is slower than peers and its current valuation looks fair. The company marked a milestone with the 200,000th vehicle rolling off its production lines in April, and it successfully launched its ET7 sedan in March with two more vehicles planned in 2022, including the debut of its ES7 SUV in May.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng is a Chinese EV startup targeting the midlevel and high-end segments of the market. XPeng launched its G3 SUV in 2018 and its P7 sports sedan in 2020. The company reported 159% vehicle delivery growth in the first quarter, and Lee projects that XPeng will report the highest sales growth among its EV peers in 2022 at 93%. In 2022, XPeng plans to launch its new G9 smart EV, release a face-lifted version of the P7 model and improve its store efficiency. Xpeng announced pricing and is taking orders for its P5 sedan in Europe, which will cost about $52,000.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Li Auto is another leading Chinese EV maker and was the first company to sell an extended-range EV in China. The company’s first model, the Li One, is a large SUV. Li reported 152% vehicle delivery growth in the first quarter, which was similar to XPeng’s growth. Li plans to launch its full-size SUV model, called L9, in 2022 and is targeting four new model launches in 2023, including extended-range EVs and battery EVs. Lee projects sales growth of 89% for Li in 2022. Like Xpeng and Nio, Li also saw an increase in March deliveries — surging 31% over February’s sales — despite a pandemic lockdown in China affecting operations.

MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials owns and operates the only rare-earth mining and processing facility in the Western Hemisphere. Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder says MP is a critical raw material supplier for the EV and wind power generation markets. Winder says rare-earth mines outside of China are considered strategically important for Western governments, and MP’s Mountain Pass mine in California is highly profitable. He says MP has a strong balance sheet and is generating impressive earnings and cash flow growth. Add in strong tail winds from the Biden administration’s use of the Defense Production Act to boost domestic mining, and MP has a favorable road ahead.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK)

Teck Resources is a mining and metals company focused on copper, metallurgical coal and zinc. EVs utilize four times as much copper as internal combustion engine vehicles, which is good news for Teck. The company has said it is open to divesting its energy business and a minority interest in its steel making coal operations in 2022, and Winder estimates that Teck could get between $18 billion and $20 billion for those assets. At its current stock price, Winder says Teck’s copper business is significantly undervalued. He projects 75% earnings growth in 2022.

General Motors Co. (GM)

If you want an EV stock that’s less speculative than a startup, General Motors is a good option, says Josh Simpson, vice president of operations and investment adviser with Lake Advisory Group. GM has committed to offering 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. “Given their production capabilities, name recognition, distribution network and capital available to invest in their production, they will be a significant player in the EV market in the coming years,” Simpson says. “They already went after Tesla’s customers directly once before when Tesla introduced the Model 3 and was unable to meet the demand for the car.”

Ford Motor Co. (F)

Companies like Ford and GM make more attractive investments not only because they’re more established, Simpson says, but also because of their stronger cash flows, distribution channels and brand recognition. In addition to plans to expand its EV offerings, Ford has also committed to investing in new plants to produce the batteries needed for electric vehicles. “Demand for the new Ford Lightning, their all-electric truck, as well as the Mustang Mach-E have exceeded expectations, and the company has committed to doubling their production ability already,” he says.

