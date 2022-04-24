See the 2022 Best Public High Schools

Explore the highest-ranked high schools. The best public high schools can help students nurture their passions and reach their college…

The best public high schools can help students nurture their passions and reach their college or career aspirations. U.S. News reviewed public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2022 Best High Schools rankings, using data from the 2019-2020 school year. These 25 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.

25. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College

Location: Jamaica, New York

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 512

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

24. Pine View School

Location: Osprey, Florida

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 781

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

23. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies

Location: Edison, New Jersey

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 169

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

22. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)

Location: Dallas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 513

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

21. International Academy of Macomb

Location: Clinton Township, Michigan

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 477

Student-teacher ratio: 87:1

20. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School

Location: Dallas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 285

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19. Townsend Harris High School

Location: Flushing, New York

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,270

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18. City High Middle School

Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 604

Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

17. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 469

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16. Oxford Academy

Location: Cypress, California

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 812

Student-teacher ratio: 28:1

15. California Academy of Mathematics and Science

Location: Carson, California

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 669

Student-teacher ratio: 27:1

14. Whitney High School

Location: Cerritos, California

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 691

Student-teacher ratio: 26:1

13. Haas Hall Academy

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 298

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

12. Tesla STEM High School

Location: Redmond, Washington

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 606

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

11. BASIS Chandler

Location: Chandler, Arizona

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 335

Student-teacher ratio: Data not available

10. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School

Location: Philadelphia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 462

Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,197

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

8. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)

Location: Dallas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 464

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

7. Central Magnet School

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 815

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

6. The Davidson Academy of Nevada

Location: Reno, Nevada

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 143

Student-teacher ratio: 7:1

5. Payton College Preparatory High School

Location: Chicago

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,191

Student-teacher ratio: Data not available

4. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)

Location: Miami

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 251

Student-teacher ratio: 31:1

3. Signature School

Location: Evansville, Indiana

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 389

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

2. Academic Magnet High School

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 698

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,809

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

See the 2022 Best Public High Schools originally appeared on usnews.com