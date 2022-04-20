CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1094¾
|1109¾
|1066¾
|1082¾
|—16¼
|Jul
|1107
|1118½
|1075
|1091¾
|—17¼
|Sep
|1102¾
|1113¾
|1072¾
|1089¾
|—15¼
|Dec
|1096½
|1108
|1069
|1086½
|—13½
|Mar
|1094¼
|1101½
|1066
|1085¼
|—9¾
|May
|1088¼
|1088¼
|1063¼
|1081¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|1035¼
|1049
|1022¼
|1042¾
|+4
|Sep
|1031½
|1032½
|1021¼
|1031
|—
|½
|Dec
|1033¾
|1043
|1016¼
|1036
|+5¼
|Mar
|1009¾
|1009¾
|1009¾
|1009¾
|—7
|May
|997½
|997½
|997½
|997½
|—1¾
|Jul
|918
|918
|906
|914
|—2½
|Est. sales 65,538.
|Tue.’s sales 81,339
|Tue.’s open int 337,038
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|803½
|816½
|796¾
|812¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|799
|809¾
|792
|806
|+6¼
|Sep
|760
|766¾
|751
|763¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|745½
|750¾
|736½
|746¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|747½
|752¾
|739
|748¼
|—1
|May
|748¼
|753
|739¼
|748½
|—1
|Jul
|743
|748¼
|734¾
|744
|—
|½
|Sep
|695
|697
|685¾
|694¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|673
|675½
|665¾
|673
|—1½
|Mar
|679¾
|679¾
|674½
|677
|—3½
|Dec
|595¼
|602
|595¼
|600½
|+2
|Dec
|575
|575
|573½
|575
|—1
|Est. sales 279,267.
|Tue.’s sales 402,280
|Tue.’s open int 1,625,198,
|up 2,328
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|741
|741
|724
|724½
|—22
|Jul
|730½
|734½
|720¼
|722
|—15
|Sep
|608½
|608½
|605¾
|607¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|599¾
|602½
|599¾
|602½
|+5¾
|Est. sales 503.
|Tue.’s sales 421
|Tue.’s open int 3,280,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1718
|1750
|1714½
|1739¾
|+23¼
|Jul
|1693½
|1721¾
|1688¼
|1711½
|+19¾
|Aug
|1644¾
|1667¾
|1640¼
|1658
|+13¼
|Sep
|1567
|1582
|1558¾
|1574¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|1521¼
|1533¼
|1509¾
|1524¾
|+4¼
|Jan
|1520½
|1533
|1510¼
|1524½
|+4¼
|Mar
|1500½
|1513¼
|1492½
|1504½
|+3¼
|May
|1497
|1510
|1492
|1500½
|+2¼
|Jul
|1499
|1509½
|1490½
|1500¾
|+2½
|Nov
|1419½
|1430
|1414
|1424
|+3½
|Jan
|1421
|1421
|1421
|1421
|—1½
|Mar
|1420
|1420
|1420
|1420
|+4½
|May
|1419
|1419
|1419
|1419
|+4
|Nov
|1357¾
|1360
|1357¾
|1360
|+8¼
|Nov
|1320
|1325
|1320
|1325
|+5¾
|Est. sales 177,364.
|Tue.’s sales 190,947
|Tue.’s open int 762,855,
|up 8,007
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.