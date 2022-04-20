RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1094¾ 1109¾ 1066¾ 1082¾ —16¼
Jul 1107 1118½ 1075 1091¾ —17¼
Sep 1102¾ 1113¾ 1072¾ 1089¾ —15¼
Dec 1096½ 1108 1069 1086½ —13½
Mar 1094¼ 1101½ 1066 1085¼ —9¾
May 1088¼ 1088¼ 1063¼ 1081¼ —6¼
Jul 1035¼ 1049 1022¼ 1042¾ +4
Sep 1031½ 1032½ 1021¼ 1031 ½
Dec 1033¾ 1043 1016¼ 1036 +5¼
Mar 1009¾ 1009¾ 1009¾ 1009¾ —7
May 997½ 997½ 997½ 997½ —1¾
Jul 918 918 906 914 —2½
Est. sales 65,538. Tue.’s sales 81,339
Tue.’s open int 337,038
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 803½ 816½ 796¾ 812¼ +8¼
Jul 799 809¾ 792 806 +6¼
Sep 760 766¾ 751 763¾ +2¼
Dec 745½ 750¾ 736½ 746¼ ¾
Mar 747½ 752¾ 739 748¼ —1
May 748¼ 753 739¼ 748½ —1
Jul 743 748¼ 734¾ 744 ½
Sep 695 697 685¾ 694¼ ¼
Dec 673 675½ 665¾ 673 —1½
Mar 679¾ 679¾ 674½ 677 —3½
Dec 595¼ 602 595¼ 600½ +2
Dec 575 575 573½ 575 —1
Est. sales 279,267. Tue.’s sales 402,280
Tue.’s open int 1,625,198, up 2,328
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 741 741 724 724½ —22
Jul 730½ 734½ 720¼ 722 —15
Sep 608½ 608½ 605¾ 607¾ +3¾
Dec 599¾ 602½ 599¾ 602½ +5¾
Est. sales 503. Tue.’s sales 421
Tue.’s open int 3,280, up 35
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1718 1750 1714½ 1739¾ +23¼
Jul 1693½ 1721¾ 1688¼ 1711½ +19¾
Aug 1644¾ 1667¾ 1640¼ 1658 +13¼
Sep 1567 1582 1558¾ 1574¼ +9¼
Nov 1521¼ 1533¼ 1509¾ 1524¾ +4¼
Jan 1520½ 1533 1510¼ 1524½ +4¼
Mar 1500½ 1513¼ 1492½ 1504½ +3¼
May 1497 1510 1492 1500½ +2¼
Jul 1499 1509½ 1490½ 1500¾ +2½
Nov 1419½ 1430 1414 1424 +3½
Jan 1421 1421 1421 1421 —1½
Mar 1420 1420 1420 1420 +4½
May 1419 1419 1419 1419 +4
Nov 1357¾ 1360 1357¾ 1360 +8¼
Nov 1320 1325 1320 1325 +5¾
Est. sales 177,364. Tue.’s sales 190,947
Tue.’s open int 762,855, up 8,007

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

