CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1113 1127½ 1097¼ 1102¾ —10¾ Jul 1120 1135¼ 1104½ 1110 —11¼ Sep 1117 1131¾ 1101¾ 1106¾ —11¾ Dec 1108¾ 1123¾ 1093½ 1099¼ —12½ Mar 1104½ 1112¼ 1085½ 1090¼ —12¼ May 1086½ 1092¼ 1070¾ 1073¼ —10½ Jul 995¼ 1008 991½ 1005½ +4 Sep 979½ 982½ 979½ 982½ +3¾ Dec 974¾ 993¾ 964¾ 993¾ +18½ Mar 962 964 957¼ 964 +9¼ May 944½ 944½ 944½ 944½ +10¼ Jul 855 865 855 865 +11½ Est. sales 61,448. Wed.’s sales 158,682 Wed.’s open int 339,092, up 821 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 783½ 793 781 792¾ +9¼ Jul 777¾ 786 775¼ 785¾ +7¾ Sep 745¾ 751½ 743¼ 750 +3 Dec 733¾ 739 730¾ 737¼ +1½ Mar 736½ 741¼ 733¼ 739¼ +1¼ May 738 741 735 739½ +1¼ Jul 733 737 729¼ 735¼ +1¼ Sep 682½ 685 679¾ 684 +1 Dec 660 663 657½ 663 +2½ Mar 665½ 666½ 665 666½ — ¼ May 668 668 668 668 — ½ Sep 608 608 608 608 Dec 586 594¼ 581½ 592¾ +2½ Dec 562¼ 569½ 562¼ 569½ Est. sales 248,053. Wed.’s sales 467,349 Wed.’s open int 1,604,004, up 14,156 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 795 799¾ 757¼ 760¼ —36½ Jul 767½ 768 736¾ 736¾ —28¾ Sep 619¾ 619¾ 602¼ 605 —15 Dec 600 604 592¼ 592¼ —17 Est. sales 499. Wed.’s sales 510 Wed.’s open int 3,321, up 31 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1678½ 1692½ 1670 1687½ +11½ Jul 1665 1679½ 1656 1670 +5 Aug 1624¼ 1637¼ 1615 1627¾ +2¾ Sep 1549 1560½ 1537 1549 +1½ Nov 1504 1520 1495½ 1504 —1¾ Jan 1502½ 1521 1496½ 1504 —1 Mar 1482½ 1506¼ 1479¼ 1485 +¾ May 1478½ 1502½ 1476½ 1483 +2¾ Jul 1486¾ 1500¾ 1476¾ 1482½ +3¼ Sep 1430 1430 1430 1430 +1½ Nov 1397¼ 1417 1396½ 1404 +5¼ Jan 1407¾ 1409¾ 1407¾ 1409¾ +8¾ Nov 1330 1348 1330 1341½ +10½ Nov 1306 1312¼ 1305 1312 +9¼ Est. sales 174,767. Wed.’s sales 262,248 Wed.’s open int 749,138

