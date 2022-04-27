RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1081¼ 1087 1067¾ 1083 ¼
Jul 1092½ 1097½ 1078¼ 1093½ —1½
Sep 1090½ 1095¾ 1076¾ 1092¼ ¼
Dec 1087 1090¾ 1072½ 1087¼
Mar 1080 1087¼ 1071½ 1085½
May 1076¼ 1077¼ 1064¼ 1074¼ —1¾
Jul 1027 1029¾ 1013 1029
Sep 1011¾ 1017¾ 1006¼ 1017¾ —3½
Dec 1015½ 1020 1008½ 1016½ —4¼
Mar 1010 1014¾ 998¼ 998¼ —12¼
Jul 908 908 908 908 —7¼
Est. sales 19,906. Tue.’s sales 63,199
Tue.’s open int 325,594
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 802¾ 820¼ 797½ 818¼ +15
Jul 801½ 818½ 795½ 815¾ +14¼
Sep 759¾ 771½ 754¾ 770 +9¾
Dec 742½ 753¼ 738½ 752 +8½
Mar 744¾ 756¼ 743 755 +8
May 747¼ 757¼ 744½ 756¼ +7½
Jul 744¼ 754 741¾ 752½ +6½
Sep 693½ 701¼ 692¾ 700 +4
Dec 674 679¼ 670¼ 678 +3
Mar 680½ 682 678¾ 682 +1
May 683¼ 683¼ 683¼ 683¼
Dec 598 601 596¾ 601
Est. sales 144,215. Tue.’s sales 318,161
Tue.’s open int 1,525,877
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 696¼ 696½ 685½ 686 —8
Jul 690 698½ 680¾ 681¼ —12¾
Sep 599 599 590 590 —7¼
Dec 589 591 589 591 —2
Est. sales 124. Tue.’s sales 607
Tue.’s open int 3,275, up 55
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1706 1726¾ 1700 1711 +5¾
Jul 1673¼ 1691 1665½ 1674¾ +3
Aug 1617½ 1635¾ 1613½ 1623 +3¾
Sep 1541¼ 1560½ 1536¼ 1551¼ +9¼
Nov 1502½ 1519¾ 1493½ 1513½ +10¾
Jan 1504 1521 1495¾ 1514½ +10
Mar 1488 1507 1483¾ 1500¼ +7½
May 1490¼ 1505½ 1487½ 1499 +6½
Jul 1494¾ 1504 1494¾ 1500¾ +7¾
Nov 1420 1434¼ 1418½ 1428¾ +7¾
Jan 1429 1429 1429 1429 +5
Nov 1365 1365 1365 1365 +1
Nov 1341¾ 1341¾ 1341¾ 1341¾ +13¾
Est. sales 84,812. Tue.’s sales 190,934
Tue.’s open int 726,717
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 85.30 88.51 84.83 87.43 +2.14
Jul 82.47 85.77 82.05 84.62 +2.18
Aug 78.42 81.30 78.11 80.58 +2.03
Sep 76.50 79.17 76.16 78.62 +2.03
Oct 75.01 77.26 74.68 76.95 +1.94
Dec 74.52 76.80 74.00 76.41 +1.94
Jan 73.77 75.86 73.42 75.55 +1.78
Mar 73.06 74.78 72.51 74.53 +1.68
May 72.18 73.75 71.82 73.73 +1.57
Jul 72.22 73.13 72.22 72.94 +1.36
Oct 70.71 70.71 70.71 70.71 +1.38
Dec 70.88 70.88 70.33 70.41 +1.26
Dec 70.30 70.30 70.30 70.30 +2.40
Est. sales 73,498. Tue.’s sales 107,636
Tue.’s open int 380,147
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 446.30 446.90 437.90 438.10 —6.70
Jul 438.20 438.80 429.10 429.40 —7.60
Aug 429.00 430.20 422.50 422.50 —5.80
Sep 419.00 421.00 414.20 414.30 —4.20
Oct 409.00 410.80 405.50 405.50 —3.50
Dec 408.40 410.20 404.90 405.20 —3.10
Jan 403.70 406.10 400.50 400.90 —3.50
Mar 395.00 396.80 391.00 392.40 —3.70
May 392.70 392.70 387.50 388.70 —4.00
Jul 389.60 389.60 386.90 388.60 —3.70
Aug 384.90 384.90 384.70 384.70 —3.50
Sep 377.50 377.50 377.50 377.50 —3.10
Oct 369.90 369.90 369.90 369.90 —3.50
Dec 374.00 374.00 370.30 370.70 —3.50
Dec 355.00 355.00 355.00 355.00
Est. sales 55,498. Tue.’s sales 132,527
Tue.’s open int 383,905

