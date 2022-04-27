CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1081¼
|1087
|1067¾
|1083
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1092½
|1097½
|1078¼
|1093½
|—1½
|Sep
|1090½
|1095¾
|1076¾
|1092¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|1087
|1090¾
|1072½
|1087¼
|+¼
|Mar
|1080
|1087¼
|1071½
|1085½
|+¾
|May
|1076¼
|1077¼
|1064¼
|1074¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|1027
|1029¾
|1013
|1029
|Sep
|1011¾
|1017¾
|1006¼
|1017¾
|—3½
|Dec
|1015½
|1020
|1008½
|1016½
|—4¼
|Mar
|1010
|1014¾
|998¼
|998¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|908
|908
|908
|908
|—7¼
|Est. sales 19,906.
|Tue.’s sales 63,199
|Tue.’s open int 325,594
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|802¾
|820¼
|797½
|818¼
|+15
|Jul
|801½
|818½
|795½
|815¾
|+14¼
|Sep
|759¾
|771½
|754¾
|770
|+9¾
|Dec
|742½
|753¼
|738½
|752
|+8½
|Mar
|744¾
|756¼
|743
|755
|+8
|May
|747¼
|757¼
|744½
|756¼
|+7½
|Jul
|744¼
|754
|741¾
|752½
|+6½
|Sep
|693½
|701¼
|692¾
|700
|+4
|Dec
|674
|679¼
|670¼
|678
|+3
|Mar
|680½
|682
|678¾
|682
|+1
|May
|683¼
|683¼
|683¼
|683¼
|Dec
|598
|601
|596¾
|601
|+¾
|Est. sales 144,215.
|Tue.’s sales 318,161
|Tue.’s open int 1,525,877
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|696¼
|696½
|685½
|686
|—8
|Jul
|690
|698½
|680¾
|681¼
|—12¾
|Sep
|599
|599
|590
|590
|—7¼
|Dec
|589
|591
|589
|591
|—2
|Est. sales 124.
|Tue.’s sales 607
|Tue.’s open int 3,275,
|up 55
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1706
|1726¾
|1700
|1711
|+5¾
|Jul
|1673¼
|1691
|1665½
|1674¾
|+3
|Aug
|1617½
|1635¾
|1613½
|1623
|+3¾
|Sep
|1541¼
|1560½
|1536¼
|1551¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|1502½
|1519¾
|1493½
|1513½
|+10¾
|Jan
|1504
|1521
|1495¾
|1514½
|+10
|Mar
|1488
|1507
|1483¾
|1500¼
|+7½
|May
|1490¼
|1505½
|1487½
|1499
|+6½
|Jul
|1494¾
|1504
|1494¾
|1500¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1420
|1434¼
|1418½
|1428¾
|+7¾
|Jan
|1429
|1429
|1429
|1429
|+5
|Nov
|1365
|1365
|1365
|1365
|+1
|Nov
|1341¾
|1341¾
|1341¾
|1341¾
|+13¾
|Est. sales 84,812.
|Tue.’s sales 190,934
|Tue.’s open int 726,717
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|85.30
|88.51
|84.83
|87.43
|+2.14
|Jul
|82.47
|85.77
|82.05
|84.62
|+2.18
|Aug
|78.42
|81.30
|78.11
|80.58
|+2.03
|Sep
|76.50
|79.17
|76.16
|78.62
|+2.03
|Oct
|75.01
|77.26
|74.68
|76.95
|+1.94
|Dec
|74.52
|76.80
|74.00
|76.41
|+1.94
|Jan
|73.77
|75.86
|73.42
|75.55
|+1.78
|Mar
|73.06
|74.78
|72.51
|74.53
|+1.68
|May
|72.18
|73.75
|71.82
|73.73
|+1.57
|Jul
|72.22
|73.13
|72.22
|72.94
|+1.36
|Oct
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|+1.38
|Dec
|70.88
|70.88
|70.33
|70.41
|+1.26
|Dec
|70.30
|70.30
|70.30
|70.30
|+2.40
|Est. sales 73,498.
|Tue.’s sales 107,636
|Tue.’s open int 380,147
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|446.30
|446.90
|437.90
|438.10
|—6.70
|Jul
|438.20
|438.80
|429.10
|429.40
|—7.60
|Aug
|429.00
|430.20
|422.50
|422.50
|—5.80
|Sep
|419.00
|421.00
|414.20
|414.30
|—4.20
|Oct
|409.00
|410.80
|405.50
|405.50
|—3.50
|Dec
|408.40
|410.20
|404.90
|405.20
|—3.10
|Jan
|403.70
|406.10
|400.50
|400.90
|—3.50
|Mar
|395.00
|396.80
|391.00
|392.40
|—3.70
|May
|392.70
|392.70
|387.50
|388.70
|—4.00
|Jul
|389.60
|389.60
|386.90
|388.60
|—3.70
|Aug
|384.90
|384.90
|384.70
|384.70
|—3.50
|Sep
|377.50
|377.50
|377.50
|377.50
|—3.10
|Oct
|369.90
|369.90
|369.90
|369.90
|—3.50
|Dec
|374.00
|374.00
|370.30
|370.70
|—3.50
|Dec
|355.00
|355.00
|355.00
|355.00
|Est. sales 55,498.
|Tue.’s sales 132,527
|Tue.’s open int 383,905
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.