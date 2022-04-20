CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1094¾
|1109¾
|1066¾
|1080¼
|—18¾
|Jul
|1107
|1118½
|1075
|1088
|—21
|Sep
|1102¾
|1113¾
|1072¾
|1087
|—18
|Dec
|1096½
|1108
|1069
|1082¼
|—17¾
|Mar
|1094¼
|1101½
|1066
|1077¾
|—17¼
|May
|1088¼
|1088¼
|1063¼
|1069
|—18½
|Jul
|1035¼
|1049
|1022¼
|1036¾
|—2
|Sep
|1031½
|1032½
|1021¼
|1021¼
|—10¼
|Dec
|1033¾
|1043
|1016¼
|1028¾
|—2
|Mar
|1009¾
|1009¾
|1009¾
|1009¾
|—7
|May
|997½
|997½
|997½
|997½
|—1¾
|Jul
|918
|918
|906
|910¾
|—5¾
|Est. sales 44,631.
|Tue.’s sales 77,869
|Tue.’s open int 337,038
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|803½
|810
|796¾
|803¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|799
|804¾
|792
|798¼
|—1½
|Sep
|760
|764½
|751
|755¼
|—6¼
|Dec
|745½
|750¾
|736½
|739
|—8
|Mar
|747½
|752¾
|739
|741½
|—7¾
|May
|748¼
|753
|739¼
|740½
|—9
|Jul
|743
|748¼
|734¾
|736
|—8½
|Sep
|695
|697
|685¾
|686½
|—8
|Dec
|673
|675½
|665¾
|668
|—6½
|Mar
|679¾
|679¾
|675¼
|675¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|595¼
|600
|595¼
|598½
|Dec
|575
|575
|573½
|573½
|—2½
|Est. sales 160,227.
|Tue.’s sales 359,915
|Tue.’s open int 1,625,198,
|up 2,328
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|741
|741
|727½
|727½
|—19
|Jul
|730½
|734½
|725
|725
|—12
|Dec
|599¾
|600
|599¾
|600
|+3¼
|Est. sales 214.
|Tue.’s sales 421
|Tue.’s open int 3,280,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1718
|1735
|1714½
|1725½
|+9
|Jul
|1693½
|1708½
|1688¼
|1698
|+6¼
|Aug
|1644¾
|1659
|1640¼
|1647¼
|+2½
|Sep
|1567
|1575¾
|1558¾
|1563¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|1521¼
|1529½
|1509¾
|1517¾
|—2¾
|Jan
|1520½
|1528
|1510¼
|1518¼
|—2
|Mar
|1500½
|1508½
|1492½
|1502¼
|+1
|May
|1497
|1505¼
|1492
|1498
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1499
|1499¾
|1490½
|1498
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1419½
|1425¼
|1414
|1419¼
|—1¼
|Jan
|1421
|1421
|1421
|1421
|—1½
|May
|1419
|1419
|1419
|1419
|+4
|Nov
|1320
|1320
|1320
|1320
|+¾
|Est. sales 86,024.
|Tue.’s sales 165,974
|Tue.’s open int 762,855,
|up 8,007
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|80.27
|80.92
|79.59
|80.23
|+.02
|Jul
|78.18
|78.80
|77.50
|78.18
|—.02
|Aug
|75.36
|75.97
|74.72
|75.31
|—.15
|Sep
|73.55
|73.95
|72.89
|73.31
|—.24
|Oct
|71.78
|72.19
|71.10
|71.55
|—.31
|Dec
|71.25
|71.52
|70.32
|70.78
|—.39
|Jan
|70.49
|70.49
|69.49
|69.95
|—.39
|Mar
|68.99
|69.30
|68.23
|68.56
|—.55
|May
|67.52
|67.59
|67.28
|67.59
|—.57
|Jul
|66.60
|66.74
|66.60
|66.74
|—.64
|Est. sales 41,491.
|Tue.’s sales 95,205
|Tue.’s open int 394,049,
|up 702
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|464.40
|469.90
|464.20
|468.30
|+3.90
|Jul
|459.60
|465.10
|459.20
|463.30
|+3.70
|Aug
|449.80
|455.40
|449.80
|453.10
|+3.00
|Sep
|437.50
|442.10
|437.40
|439.30
|+1.80
|Oct
|425.50
|429.00
|424.60
|425.80
|+.30
|Dec
|424.00
|427.60
|423.00
|424.40
|+.20
|Jan
|421.00
|423.20
|418.90
|420.10
|+.20
|Mar
|410.40
|413.00
|409.50
|410.40
|+.40
|May
|407.50
|408.50
|406.00
|406.60
|+.40
|Jul
|405.80
|406.10
|404.80
|406.00
|+.50
|Aug
|399.90
|399.90
|399.90
|399.90
|+1.00
|Dec
|388.00
|388.00
|385.70
|386.60
|+.80
|Est. sales 33,790.
|Tue.’s sales 80,761
|Tue.’s open int 403,773,
|up 5,136
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.