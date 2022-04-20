CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1094¾ 1109¾ 1066¾ 1080¼ —18¾ Jul 1107 1118½ 1075 1088 —21 Sep 1102¾ 1113¾ 1072¾ 1087 —18 Dec 1096½ 1108 1069 1082¼ —17¾ Mar 1094¼ 1101½ 1066 1077¾ —17¼ May 1088¼ 1088¼ 1063¼ 1069 —18½ Jul 1035¼ 1049 1022¼ 1036¾ —2 Sep 1031½ 1032½ 1021¼ 1021¼ —10¼ Dec 1033¾ 1043 1016¼ 1028¾ —2 Mar 1009¾ 1009¾ 1009¾ 1009¾ —7 May 997½ 997½ 997½ 997½ —1¾ Jul 918 918 906 910¾ —5¾ Est. sales 44,631. Tue.’s sales 77,869 Tue.’s open int 337,038 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 803½ 810 796¾ 803¾ — ¼ Jul 799 804¾ 792 798¼ —1½ Sep 760 764½ 751 755¼ —6¼ Dec 745½ 750¾ 736½ 739 —8 Mar 747½ 752¾ 739 741½ —7¾ May 748¼ 753 739¼ 740½ —9 Jul 743 748¼ 734¾ 736 —8½ Sep 695 697 685¾ 686½ —8 Dec 673 675½ 665¾ 668 —6½ Mar 679¾ 679¾ 675¼ 675¼ —5¼ Dec 595¼ 600 595¼ 598½ Dec 575 575 573½ 573½ —2½ Est. sales 160,227. Tue.’s sales 359,915 Tue.’s open int 1,625,198, up 2,328 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 741 741 727½ 727½ —19 Jul 730½ 734½ 725 725 —12 Dec 599¾ 600 599¾ 600 +3¼ Est. sales 214. Tue.’s sales 421 Tue.’s open int 3,280, up 35 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1718 1735 1714½ 1725½ +9 Jul 1693½ 1708½ 1688¼ 1698 +6¼ Aug 1644¾ 1659 1640¼ 1647¼ +2½ Sep 1567 1575¾ 1558¾ 1563¾ —1¼ Nov 1521¼ 1529½ 1509¾ 1517¾ —2¾ Jan 1520½ 1528 1510¼ 1518¼ —2 Mar 1500½ 1508½ 1492½ 1502¼ +1 May 1497 1505¼ 1492 1498 — ¼ Jul 1499 1499¾ 1490½ 1498 — ¼ Nov 1419½ 1425¼ 1414 1419¼ —1¼ Jan 1421 1421 1421 1421 —1½ May 1419 1419 1419 1419 +4 Nov 1320 1320 1320 1320 +¾ Est. sales 86,024. Tue.’s sales 165,974 Tue.’s open int 762,855, up 8,007 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 80.27 80.92 79.59 80.23 +.02 Jul 78.18 78.80 77.50 78.18 —.02 Aug 75.36 75.97 74.72 75.31 —.15 Sep 73.55 73.95 72.89 73.31 —.24 Oct 71.78 72.19 71.10 71.55 —.31 Dec 71.25 71.52 70.32 70.78 —.39 Jan 70.49 70.49 69.49 69.95 —.39 Mar 68.99 69.30 68.23 68.56 —.55 May 67.52 67.59 67.28 67.59 —.57 Jul 66.60 66.74 66.60 66.74 —.64 Est. sales 41,491. Tue.’s sales 95,205 Tue.’s open int 394,049, up 702 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 464.40 469.90 464.20 468.30 +3.90 Jul 459.60 465.10 459.20 463.30 +3.70 Aug 449.80 455.40 449.80 453.10 +3.00 Sep 437.50 442.10 437.40 439.30 +1.80 Oct 425.50 429.00 424.60 425.80 +.30 Dec 424.00 427.60 423.00 424.40 +.20 Jan 421.00 423.20 418.90 420.10 +.20 Mar 410.40 413.00 409.50 410.40 +.40 May 407.50 408.50 406.00 406.60 +.40 Jul 405.80 406.10 404.80 406.00 +.50 Aug 399.90 399.90 399.90 399.90 +1.00 Dec 388.00 388.00 385.70 386.60 +.80 Est. sales 33,790. Tue.’s sales 80,761 Tue.’s open int 403,773, up 5,136

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.