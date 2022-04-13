CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1102½
|1111
|1078
|1100¼
|—3½
|Jul
|1111¾
|1119¼
|1086¾
|1109
|—3½
|Sep
|1107
|1116
|1084½
|1106¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|1095¾
|1108½
|1079
|1100¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1084¼
|1097½
|1073¼
|1089¾
|—
|¾
|May
|1056¾
|1077
|1056¾
|1069½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|984¾
|993
|971¼
|986½
|+1½
|Sep
|964
|966
|950
|965
|+4½
|Dec
|950¾
|968
|947
|956½
|+6¾
|Mar
|940
|940
|924¼
|930¾
|+¼
|May
|910½
|910½
|910½
|910½
|Est. sales 48,309.
|Tue.’s sales 117,840
|Tue.’s open int 338,271
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|775
|775¼
|767¼
|771¼
|—5
|Jul
|771¼
|772
|763½
|767¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|742
|745
|735½
|739½
|—4¼
|Dec
|730
|734
|724¼
|728½
|—2½
|Mar
|732
|736¼
|727
|730¼
|—2¾
|May
|732
|736
|727
|730¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|727¼
|731¼
|722½
|726½
|—2½
|Sep
|676¼
|678
|673¼
|676¾
|Dec
|653¼
|655
|651¼
|654¾
|+¼
|Mar
|660
|660¼
|659¼
|659¼
|—1½
|May
|663
|663
|663
|663
|+½
|Dec
|590
|590
|581
|581¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|563¼
|563¼
|558
|558
|—11½
|Est. sales 167,207.
|Tue.’s sales 339,229
|Tue.’s open int 1,589,848,
|up 21,686
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|801¼
|806¾
|791¼
|800½
|—6½
|Jul
|761¼
|764¾
|750½
|764¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|625
|625
|609½
|612
|—15¾
|Dec
|610
|610
|597¾
|598
|—18½
|Est. sales 235.
|Tue.’s sales 314
|Tue.’s open int 3,290,
|up 49
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1672¼
|1675
|1653¾
|1657½
|—12¾
|Jul
|1661½
|1664
|1644¾
|1649
|—11½
|Aug
|1618
|1621½
|1605
|1609¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|1544¼
|1546
|1530¼
|1535¾
|—10¼
|Nov
|1505
|1505
|1490¼
|1496
|—11
|Jan
|1503¾
|1504½
|1490¼
|1494¼
|—12¼
|Mar
|1482¼
|1482¾
|1470¼
|1475½
|—10¾
|May
|1476½
|1478¾
|1466¾
|1470½
|—12
|Jul
|1475½
|1477¾
|1466
|1472
|—9½
|Aug
|1466
|1466
|1466
|1466
|—3
|Sep
|1428
|1428
|1428
|1428
|—2
|Nov
|1397½
|1399
|1390
|1392
|—9
|May
|1395
|1395
|1395
|1395
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1324¾
|1325
|1324¾
|1325
|+¼
|Est. sales 97,019.
|Tue.’s sales 204,202
|Tue.’s open int 752,157
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|75.43
|76.21
|74.95
|75.98
|+.55
|Jul
|74.01
|74.69
|73.51
|74.44
|+.42
|Aug
|71.97
|72.64
|71.47
|72.50
|+.46
|Sep
|70.72
|71.26
|70.44
|71.07
|+.32
|Oct
|69.37
|69.98
|69.23
|69.71
|+.15
|Dec
|69.00
|69.47
|68.67
|69.17
|+.15
|Jan
|68.30
|68.65
|67.94
|68.41
|+.12
|Mar
|67.27
|67.47
|67.01
|67.28
|+.03
|May
|66.51
|66.51
|66.18
|66.38
|—.13
|Jul
|65.52
|65.87
|65.45
|65.81
|—.03
|Aug
|64.52
|64.52
|64.52
|64.52
|—.43
|Sep
|63.50
|63.50
|63.50
|63.50
|—.76
|Oct
|62.90
|62.90
|62.90
|62.90
|—.80
|Dec
|62.76
|63.43
|62.76
|63.41
|—.12
|Est. sales 40,784.
|Tue.’s sales 95,381
|Tue.’s open int 364,457,
|up 7,472
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|461.70
|462.90
|454.60
|454.80
|—6.10
|Jul
|458.20
|459.70
|451.20
|451.40
|—6.30
|Aug
|449.40
|449.90
|442.80
|442.90
|—6.40
|Sep
|438.00
|438.00
|431.70
|432.70
|—5.80
|Oct
|426.60
|426.90
|420.60
|421.50
|—6.00
|Dec
|426.40
|426.40
|419.30
|420.40
|—6.00
|Jan
|420.60
|420.60
|415.20
|416.10
|—5.90
|Mar
|411.20
|412.10
|405.20
|406.80
|—6.10
|May
|407.40
|407.50
|400.80
|404.20
|—5.10
|Jul
|406.30
|406.50
|400.00
|400.00
|—8.10
|Aug
|401.80
|401.80
|401.80
|401.80
|—.20
|Sep
|394.60
|395.50
|393.00
|395.30
|+1.30
|Oct
|387.20
|387.20
|382.80
|382.90
|—4.00
|Dec
|387.00
|387.70
|382.90
|383.10
|—4.60
|Est. sales 39,288.
|Tue.’s sales 109,953
|Tue.’s open int 397,955,
|up 3,210
