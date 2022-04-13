CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1102½ 1111 1078 1100¼ —3½ Jul 1111¾ 1119¼ 1086¾ 1109 —3½ Sep 1107 1116 1084½ 1106¾ —2¼ Dec 1095¾ 1108½ 1079 1100¾ — ¾ Mar 1084¼ 1097½ 1073¼ 1089¾ — ¾ May 1056¾ 1077 1056¾ 1069½ — ¾ Jul 984¾ 993 971¼ 986½ +1½ Sep 964 966 950 965 +4½ Dec 950¾ 968 947 956½ +6¾ Mar 940 940 924¼ 930¾ +¼ May 910½ 910½ 910½ 910½ Est. sales 48,309. Tue.’s sales 117,840 Tue.’s open int 338,271 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 775 775¼ 767¼ 771¼ —5 Jul 771¼ 772 763½ 767¼ —5¼ Sep 742 745 735½ 739½ —4¼ Dec 730 734 724¼ 728½ —2½ Mar 732 736¼ 727 730¼ —2¾ May 732 736 727 730¾ —2¾ Jul 727¼ 731¼ 722½ 726½ —2½ Sep 676¼ 678 673¼ 676¾ Dec 653¼ 655 651¼ 654¾ +¼ Mar 660 660¼ 659¼ 659¼ —1½ May 663 663 663 663 +½ Dec 590 590 581 581¼ —8¾ Dec 563¼ 563¼ 558 558 —11½ Est. sales 167,207. Tue.’s sales 339,229 Tue.’s open int 1,589,848, up 21,686 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 801¼ 806¾ 791¼ 800½ —6½ Jul 761¼ 764¾ 750½ 764¼ —3¾ Sep 625 625 609½ 612 —15¾ Dec 610 610 597¾ 598 —18½ Est. sales 235. Tue.’s sales 314 Tue.’s open int 3,290, up 49 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1672¼ 1675 1653¾ 1657½ —12¾ Jul 1661½ 1664 1644¾ 1649 —11½ Aug 1618 1621½ 1605 1609¾ —10¾ Sep 1544¼ 1546 1530¼ 1535¾ —10¼ Nov 1505 1505 1490¼ 1496 —11 Jan 1503¾ 1504½ 1490¼ 1494¼ —12¼ Mar 1482¼ 1482¾ 1470¼ 1475½ —10¾ May 1476½ 1478¾ 1466¾ 1470½ —12 Jul 1475½ 1477¾ 1466 1472 —9½ Aug 1466 1466 1466 1466 —3 Sep 1428 1428 1428 1428 —2 Nov 1397½ 1399 1390 1392 —9 May 1395 1395 1395 1395 — ¼ Nov 1324¾ 1325 1324¾ 1325 +¼ Est. sales 97,019. Tue.’s sales 204,202 Tue.’s open int 752,157 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 75.43 76.21 74.95 75.98 +.55 Jul 74.01 74.69 73.51 74.44 +.42 Aug 71.97 72.64 71.47 72.50 +.46 Sep 70.72 71.26 70.44 71.07 +.32 Oct 69.37 69.98 69.23 69.71 +.15 Dec 69.00 69.47 68.67 69.17 +.15 Jan 68.30 68.65 67.94 68.41 +.12 Mar 67.27 67.47 67.01 67.28 +.03 May 66.51 66.51 66.18 66.38 —.13 Jul 65.52 65.87 65.45 65.81 —.03 Aug 64.52 64.52 64.52 64.52 —.43 Sep 63.50 63.50 63.50 63.50 —.76 Oct 62.90 62.90 62.90 62.90 —.80 Dec 62.76 63.43 62.76 63.41 —.12 Est. sales 40,784. Tue.’s sales 95,381 Tue.’s open int 364,457, up 7,472 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 461.70 462.90 454.60 454.80 —6.10 Jul 458.20 459.70 451.20 451.40 —6.30 Aug 449.40 449.90 442.80 442.90 —6.40 Sep 438.00 438.00 431.70 432.70 —5.80 Oct 426.60 426.90 420.60 421.50 —6.00 Dec 426.40 426.40 419.30 420.40 —6.00 Jan 420.60 420.60 415.20 416.10 —5.90 Mar 411.20 412.10 405.20 406.80 —6.10 May 407.40 407.50 400.80 404.20 —5.10 Jul 406.30 406.50 400.00 400.00 —8.10 Aug 401.80 401.80 401.80 401.80 —.20 Sep 394.60 395.50 393.00 395.30 +1.30 Oct 387.20 387.20 382.80 382.90 —4.00 Dec 387.00 387.70 382.90 383.10 —4.60 Est. sales 39,288. Tue.’s sales 109,953 Tue.’s open int 397,955, up 3,210

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.