Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 4:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 11

Excelerate Energy – The Woodlands, Texas, 16 million shares, priced $21-$24, managed by Barclays/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol EE. Business: Operates LNG storage and regasification infrastructure in emerging markets.

