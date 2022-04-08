Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 11

Excelerate Energy – The Woodlands, Texas, 16 million shares, priced $21-$24, managed by Barclays/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol EE. Business: Operates LNG storage and regasification infrastructure in emerging markets.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.