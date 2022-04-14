Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 18

Austin Gold Corp – Vancouver, Canada, 3.3 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Roth Capital/Pacific Century Securities. Proposed NYSE American AUST. Business: Canadian gold exploration company with four properties in Nevada.

Ocean Biomedical – Providence, R.I., 2 million shares, priced $10-12, managed by Roth Capital/JonesTrading. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OCEA. Business: Preclinical biotech developing therapies for cancer, infections and other diseases.

