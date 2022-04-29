Balanced Fund 15272.31 – 1.93 – 1.81 – 10.69 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2148.61 – 1.21 – .93 – 12.49 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15272.31 – 1.93 – 1.81 – 10.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2148.61 – 1.21 – .93 – 12.49

Emerging Markets 362.92 – .03 – .62 – 16.23

Equity Income Fund 16824.69 – 2.88 – 2.76 – 5.67

GNMA 719.40 – .88 – .14 – 7.52

General Municipal Debt 1388.60 – .12 – .41 – 9.71

Gold Fund 386.71 – .28 – 4.70 + 4.59

High Current Yield 2420.62 – .66 – 1.05 – 7.13

High Yield Municipal 667.47 – .04 – .43 – 10.45

International Fund 2163.27 – .88 – 2.14 – 14.25

Science and Technology Fund 4312.52 – 3.96 – 2.32 – 24.64

Short Investment Grade 376.65 – .25 – .12 – 3.37

Short Municipal 188.02 – .01 – 2.65

US Government 662.78 – 1.05 – .62 – 8.72

-0-

