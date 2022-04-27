Balanced Fund 15408.94 + .12 – 3.60 – 9.89 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2173.85 – .71 – .70 – 11.46 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15408.94 + .12 – 3.60 – 9.89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2173.85 – .71 – .70 – 11.46

Emerging Markets 357.37 + .67 – 4.83 – 17.51

Equity Income Fund 17049.54 + .27 – 4.93 – 4.41

GNMA 726.44 – .02 + .19 – 6.61

General Municipal Debt 1392.22 – .01 – .49 – 9.47

Gold Fund 380.44 – .71 – 13.00 + 2.90

High Current Yield 2435.53 – .31 – 1.14 – 6.56

High Yield Municipal 669.28 – .07 – .50 – 10.21

International Fund 2151.97 + .54 – 5.37 – 14.69

Science and Technology Fund 4322.79 + .06 – 7.27 – 24.46

Short Investment Grade 377.59 – .14 – .11 – 3.13

Short Municipal 187.98 – .05 – .10 – 2.68

US Government 670.51 – .29 + .02 – 7.66

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.